How much is Marcus Rashford clause that Arsenal can trigger 

Marcus Rashford could make a move to Arsenal this summer after Barcelona decided against pursuing a permanent transfer following his loan spell at the club last season.

The England international remains one of the most exciting attacking players in the game and impressed during his time in Spain. His performances demonstrated that he still possesses the quality to perform at the highest level, attracting interest from several clubs ahead of the current transfer window.

Barcelona still have an opportunity to bring Rashford back, and the Catalan side are expected to continue exploring the possibility of another deal. However, their preference is believed to be a further loan arrangement rather than a permanent transfer.

Arsenal Given Transfer Opportunity

That stance does not align with Manchester United’s plans, as the club would prefer to sell Rashford permanently if he leaves again. According to The Athletic, the forward has a release clause that does not apply to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Fortunately for Arsenal, they are not included in that restriction. As reported by the source, the Gunners could secure Rashford’s signature for £40 million should they decide to intensify their interest in the attacker.

The possibility of signing a player of Rashford’s calibre for that fee is likely to attract attention from Arsenal’s recruitment team as they continue assessing options to strengthen their squad.

Future Could Depend on World Cup

Rashford remains one of the finest attacking players available on the market and could be viewed as a potential upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, who is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

With uncertainty surrounding several attacking positions, Arsenal may consider making a move if they believe the deal represents good value and fits their long-term plans.

The period following the World Cup is expected to be crucial in determining Rashford’s future. Clubs monitoring his situation are likely to become more active once the tournament concludes, particularly if he delivers strong performances for England.

A successful World Cup campaign could significantly increase interest in the forward and strengthen his position as he weighs up the next step in his career.

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