How much is Marcus Rashford clause that Arsenal can trigger 

Marcus Rashford could make a move to Arsenal this summer after Barcelona decided against pursuing a permanent transfer following his loan spell at the club last season.
The England international remains one of the most exciting attacking players in the game and impressed during his time in Spain. His performances demonstrated that he still possesses the quality to perform at the highest level, attracting interest from several clubs ahead of the current transfer window.
Barcelona still have an opportunity to bring Rashford back, and the Catalan side are expected to continue exploring the possibility of another deal. However, their preference is believed to be a further loan arrangement rather than a permanent transfer.
Arsenal Given Transfer Opportunity
That stance does not align with Manchester United’s plans, as the club would prefer to sell Rashford permanently if he leaves again. According to The Athletic, the forward has a release clause that does not apply to Manchester City and Liverpool.
Fortunately for Arsenal, they are not included in that restriction. As reported by the source, the Gunners could secure Rashford’s signature for £40 million should they decide to intensify their interest in the attacker.
The possibility of signing a player of Rashford’s calibre for that fee is likely to attract attention from Arsenal’s recruitment team as they continue assessing options to strengthen their squad.
Future Could Depend on World Cup
Rashford remains one of the finest attacking players available on the market and could be viewed as a potential upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, who is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.
With uncertainty surrounding several attacking positions, Arsenal may consider making a move if they believe the deal represents good value and fits their long-term plans.
The period following the World Cup is expected to be crucial in determining Rashford’s future. Clubs monitoring his situation are likely to become more active once the tournament concludes, particularly if he delivers strong performances for England.
A successful World Cup campaign could significantly increase interest in the forward and strengthen his position as he weighs up the next step in his career.
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I am not sure if I’m missing something, and someone please correct me if I am wrong.
What is all the hype about here with Rashford? If he really is one of the most exciting attackers in the game, why does Utd not want him?
I’m not getting it, I think we need to be aiming higher with the position we are in.
He’s more talented than most/all of our current attacking options, and the impression is that he did very well at Barca (scored some brilliant and some important goals), but I think the questions are around his attitude and motivation – I think he did well at times for Barca but went there to happily play a backup role. I don’t think he wanted to be a key player, think he wanted an easy life and to be able to say he played for Barca to. Just don’t think he’s reliable and his wages would be far too high for a backup player. He’s a “what if” player – *if* you can keep him fit and motivated, he’s capable of being a top player, but it’s a big if.
He’s the opposite of martinelli – capable of bringing loads of end product, but (imo) doesn’t have the guts or the work ethic to be relied upon and do the jobs the team needs. Ideally we have someone on the left wing who does both sides well (when on form last season, trossard did meet those standards imo)
Would rather stick to what we have than go for MR.
Exactly IGL, I don’t think he’s an upgrade to Martinelli