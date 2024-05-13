How much is Michael Olise’s release clause as Arsenal follows the winger?

Michael Olise has continued to dazzle and show that he is a world-class talent.

The winger is considered one of the best right-wingers in the Premier League, and he might be the ideal player for Arsenal to sign as competition for Bukayo Saka.

Although he has had his fair share of injuries, Olise has returned to fitness and has been unstoppable.

His performances are helping Crystal Palace climb the Premier League table.

Olise is an ideal player for Arsenal, and given their Champions League status, he will also be eager to play for them.

However, he will not leave Palace cheaply. According to a report on Football Insider, his release clause is worth £70 million.

This fee may seem high, but Palace will expect Arsenal to pay without complaint, especially considering how much they spent to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise has been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last few weeks, but he might feel he will be a bench warmer at Arsenal because Saka will always be Arsenal’s first choice.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.