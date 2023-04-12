How much is Milinkovic-Savic likely to cost Arsenal?

Arsenal is in the running for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he heads towards a departure from the Rome side.

The Serbian has been in superb form for them for several seasons and he will be out of contract at the end of the next campaign.

Lazio wants him to stay with them, but the midfielder might not accept a new deal as he continues to stall on signing one.

Lazio could return to the Champions League in the next campaign and they believe it will make him stay, but Arsenal is pushing and the Gunners are favourites for his signature now.

A report via Lazio Press has now given a hint on how much Arsenal will probably have to pay to land him.

It claims the Rome side has identified Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski as his replacement and the Pole will cost €40m.

This means that is the figure they will want from the Gunners to release their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest players in Serie A over the last few seasons and his experience in that competition could help him to become a good addition to our squad.

However, he must decide his future first and hopefully, he will pick a move to London with Arsenal.