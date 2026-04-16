How much it will cost to realistically sign Arsenal target this summer

Anthony Gordon has emerged as a highly sought-after player, with Arsenal planning to intensify their efforts to secure his signature at the end of the season.

The English attacker has been in excellent form for Newcastle since joining from Everton and has consistently been linked with a move to a bigger club due to his performances over several seasons.

Arsenal are keen to bring him to the club, and he is being considered as a potential replacement for Gabriel Martinelli at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The Brazilian has been tipped to leave when the season ends, and the club are expected to recruit a new left winger, with Gordon viewed as a strong option.

Competition for Gordon’s signature

Arsenal is not the only club pursuing the forward, as Bayern Munich have also entered the race, making the competition for his signature increasingly challenging.

The Gunners are expected to persist with their interest, but any deal will require a significant financial commitment given the player’s importance to Newcastle.

As reported by Fichajes, Newcastle would demand up to 80 million euros to part with the attacker, reflecting both his quality and his value to the squad.

Financial considerations and transfer outlook

Newcastle could face financial pressure if they fail to secure Champions League football, which may lead to consideration of player sales during the transfer window.

However, this does not suggest that key players will be sold at reduced prices, particularly those who have performed consistently at a high level.

Gordon is expected to command a substantial fee in any transfer scenario, with multiple clubs continuing to monitor his situation closely as the summer window approaches.

His future will likely depend on a combination of Newcastle’s season outcome and the level of interest from top European sides.