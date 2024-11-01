How much longer do we have to wait for Martinelli’s 50th goal for Arsenal? is he under pressure?

The wait continues for Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli started our latest win against Preston on Wednesday night in his customary left wing role for us and even with the Brazilian only managing to play 62 minutes of football in that game, you would’ve still expected him to be among the goalscorers considering we were three nil up at the time of his departure.

However this wasn’t the case as he has failed to find the net since after the latest international break. His last goal against Southampton was the 49th club career goal for the Brazilian and you would expect Martinelli to reach the 50th in his career sooner or later. I’m sure he’s aware of this and I’m sure he would’ve loved to finish the Preston game on the pitch which would’ve boosted his chances of scoring and reaching that milestone however the Brazilian is still stuck on 49.

In another world, he could’ve easily reached the milestone sooner, and by sooner I’m taking about the golden opportunity he missed against Bournemouth right after the international break which not only would it have been a landmark goal for him but also would’ve likely saw us win that game.

Another game will bring another opportunity for him reach that figure with our next game being none other than a trip to take on Newcastle in the Premier League. He will be looking to reach this milestone against them considering he’ll be a likely starter at the weekend. Hopefully he’ll score and help us get back to winning ways in the PL after consecutively dropping points.

Can He finally get to 50 against Newcastle?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…