How Much? Mesut Ozil’s mouthwatering final cheque from Arsenal revealed

So finally Mesut Ozil has now completely and officially left Arsenal Football Club, and the club have settled up his final day pay check, and the Turkish journalist Talha Arslan, who is a Fenebahce specialist, has found out what the amount of final deposit that was deposited in his bank.

Arsenal, Mesut Özil’in hesabına bugün yaklaşık olarak 16.38 Milyon £’lik (%90) son maaş ödemesini yatırdı. — Tâlha Arslan (@TalhaArslanTV) June 30, 2021

According to good old Google, that translates into “Arsenal deposited a final salary of approximately £16.38m (90%) into Mesut Özil’s account today.”

The absolute massive amounts paid to Ozil over the years has been a perpetual drain on Arsenal’s finances, and was made even worse by the financial impact of Covid on the club finances.

Edu and Arteta have had to make wholesale cuts to the budget and playing staff over this period, while all the while having to honour Ozil’s contract which was signed in more prosperous times.

But now that Arteta has reduced our outgoings with the final departure of Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi, etc from the wage bill, hopefully Arteta can start investing in the type of players we need to get us back up where we belong, at the pinnacle of English football.

For instance, Ozil’s final paycheck could have bought us a new young exciting midfielder at least!

(This will be the last time the picture on this post will ever be used by JustArsenal!)