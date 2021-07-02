How Much? Mesut Ozil’s mouthwatering final cheque from Arsenal revealed

So finally Mesut Ozil has now completely and officially left Arsenal Football Club, and the club have settled up his final day pay check, and the Turkish journalist Talha Arslan, who is a Fenebahce specialist, has found out what the amount of final deposit that was deposited in his bank.
Arsenal, Mesut Özil’in hesabına bugün yaklaşık olarak 16.38 Milyon £’lik (%90) son maaş ödemesini yatırdı.
According to good old Google, that translates into “Arsenal deposited a final salary of approximately £16.38m (90%) into Mesut Özil’s account today.”
The absolute massive amounts paid to Ozil over the years has been a perpetual drain on Arsenal’s finances, and was made even worse by the financial impact of Covid on the club finances.
Edu and Arteta have had to make wholesale cuts to the budget and playing staff over this period, while all the while having to honour Ozil’s contract which was signed in more prosperous times.
But now that Arteta has reduced our outgoings with the final departure of Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi, etc from the wage bill, hopefully Arteta can start investing in the type of players we need to get us back up where we belong, at the pinnacle of English football.
For instance, Ozil’s final paycheck could have bought us a new young exciting midfielder at least!
Can’t be right. That would give him a weekly salary of around £700k.
26 weeks left on contract when he left.
Man he is gone but you guys just can not get over him. So what next if we loose matches in next season you are going to blame Ozil for it because Arsenal paid him such amount so we did not buy required players as a result we lost 😂🤣. Problem with Arsenal fans they never get over things and instead of asking question of current regime they start putting the blame on people who have left starting with Wenger. I mean how many years should pass after which we stop blaming and defaming our players and managers.
Successful teams think more of the future than the past. The past is important but dwelling too much on it robs one off of quality time to plan for the future. Ozil had done his bit in Arsenal colours, he is now in our past, let’s be futuristic.
Awhy, Intelligent folk learn IMPORTANT LESSONS FOR THE PRESENT AND FUTURE from past mistakes. Wouldn’t you agree?
I bet it includes a loyalty bonus.
Really depressing reading this and his kindred spirit Willians tales of shameless avarice on the same day.
Disregarding the amounts (cricket scores few of us can relate to) and the popular Arsenal fan pastime of who to blame within our heirarchy, The brazen attitude of more and more players to taking money from clubs under false pretences is creating a worrying mistrust and disconnect between fans and players.
Ozil is past.I think we need to focus on transfers.Why are we so slow in our deals.We need to sign good players as quickly as possible.We are going down the table every season.Soooo SAD
He deserves modern that because of what he has brought to us
“What he has brought to us” – Xhaka you have to be having a lend, as Ozil was not “value for money”.
Fenerbahce now has to pay his full wages, so it will be interested to see how much they pay him, how he performs, how the Fenerbahce fans react and how long he lasts?
And to think that the great Dennis Bergkamp after he turned 30 was on season to season annual contracts. What would he be worth today?
It’s not the end.
PL Proven – Worldclass – Champions League Ambitious – Mr Willian’s settlement discussions is yet to start.
Why this story. Let’s move on… Now we have Willian on his massive salary. Two more years of crap from this pre-retired player. Read today he does not want to go to Miami because of the wages. 😒 This underperforming overpaid guy will hampered the club… While we could have put his minutes and game time on willock or nelson…
👍 Too true.
That is the class of Arsenal, unfortunately the same cannot be said about that player who used every opertunity to shame the club. Nevertheless, money can buy you many things but not respect and peace of mind, we all true Gunners have it now since he has gone. And not suprisingly as claimed we were second best in points earned post his departure.A few of the devotees do pop up here and there claiming their guru’s innocense and how badly we terated him and some utter nonsense, but these are a few and can be counted by fingures.
And finally the saga ends with the worst signing in modern day, far worse than Andre Santos or Lucas Perez marginally better than Mustafi, Kolasinac and Sanogo
How can Ozil’s signing be worst than Lucas Perez or Andes Santos or that pathetic Korean, Park? Products of sheer incompetence and stupidity by a legendery manager. Everyone is marvelling at Xhaka’s pass for the equiliser against France, but I can only describe that pass as Ozilesque. Yes, I am glad that Ozil has moved on and like Xhaka he hasn’t been missed, but everthing else is blind prejudice.
This article show graphically exactly WHY I have previously many times posted that Ozils incoming transfer was the single most disastrous transfer mistake in our clubs entire history. This man was a leech and shamelessly used our club for his own ends and gave virtually nothing at all back, after his first good season and then his simply OK second season.
After that he basically retired from all work but on full pay. I’d call that the “best”,or rather the worst, scam in football history.
The darkest, most damaging ever, transfer mistake, which must NEVER be repeated!
The fact that his one time talent continued to con a younger generation of our fans into believing he would still contribute – when he patently was NEVER going to do so – simply compounded his outrageous misconduct. GOOD RIDDANCE!