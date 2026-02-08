How much Newcastle United wants before selling Arsenal target

Newcastle United are reluctant to sell Sandro Tonali despite growing interest from Arsenal, although it is widely accepted that every player has a price. The Italian midfielder has established himself as one of Newcastle’s most important performers over the last few seasons and has consistently delivered strong displays in the Premier League.

Interest from Arsenal surfaced during the final hours of the most recent transfer window, but a move never materialised. It is thought that no official approach was made at the time, yet Arsenal’s admiration for the midfielder has not faded. Looking ahead to the summer, there is an expectation that interest could become more concrete as the Gunners explore ways to strengthen their midfield options.

Arsenal interest meets Newcastle resistance

Tonali’s importance to Newcastle explains why the club are determined to retain him. He has adapted well to English football and appears settled in the Premier League, where he continues to perform at a high level. That comfort, combined with his current contract situation, places Newcastle in a strong negotiating position.

Arsenal is not the only club monitoring his situation. Juventus are also keen on bringing him back to Italian football when the opportunity arises. Such a move could appeal to Tonali, but his success in England and the salary he currently earns may complicate any return to Serie A, where clubs could struggle to match his wages.

High valuation complicates potential deal

Any move to Arsenal would come at a high cost. Newcastle have little incentive to negotiate unless their valuation is met, and the Gunners would need to consider whether such an outlay fits their broader strategy. While Tonali’s quality is undeniable, Arsenal must weigh the benefits of signing him against the financial commitment required.

According to Team Talk, Newcastle values Tonali at around €100million and would demand a fee in that region before even considering discussions over a sale. That figure reflects both his importance to the squad and the level of interest he attracts across Europe.

Tonali remains a highly regarded midfielder, yet Arsenal may be hesitant to invest such a large sum. With other areas of the squad also requiring attention, committing that level of resources to one player could prove difficult, even for a club with serious ambitions.

