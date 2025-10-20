How much of Eze’s success will depend on Gyokeres and other Arsenal attackers?

Mikel Arteta offered his support to Eberechi Eze over the weekend after the midfielder once again struggled to make a decisive impact in Arsenal’s match. While Eze has shown flashes of quality, his influence on the scoreline remains limited, a factor that has drawn attention from analysts and fans alike. As reported by Metro Sport, the game could have unfolded differently had Viktor Gyökeres converted the chance that Eze created, highlighting how individual moments can significantly affect perceptions of a player’s performance.

Eze’s effectiveness is often evaluated through statistics such as goals and assists, reflecting the modern obsession with quantifiable contributions. During his time at Crystal Palace, he produced encouraging numbers, and Arsenal’s recruitment of the Englishman was intended to elevate his productivity further. The Gunners believe that with the superior quality of his teammates at the Emirates, Eze has the potential to exceed the outputs he achieved last season.

Expectations and Team Support

Although Eze has made a promising start to his Arsenal career, consistent improvement is expected in every match. Delivering high-quality performances is contingent not only on his individual talent but also on the collective contribution of the team. The presence of technically proficient and in-form teammates is essential for him to flourish, as their ability to convert chances and provide goal-scoring opportunities directly affects his overall impact.

Arsenal’s coaching staff remain committed to maximising Eze’s potential, recognising that his creativity and vision can be decisive if supported correctly. For Eze to reach his best, the team must function as a cohesive unit, with forwards and midfielders in peak condition to capitalise on his contributions. Arteta’s encouragement reflects a long-term view that the England international can develop into a key creative force if given the right environment.

Creating the Right Conditions

Eze’s progression at Arsenal is therefore not solely reliant on his own abilities. To thrive, he requires teammates who are both skilled and in optimal form to complement his style of play. The interplay between Eze and his fellow attackers is crucial, as successful collaboration allows him to influence matches more consistently. Provided the team continues to support him and he maintains focus on improving his output, there is every reason to expect that Eze will eventually meet, and possibly exceed, the high expectations that come with his transfer to the Emirates.

