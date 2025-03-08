How much respect has Raheem Sterling lost since he moved to Arsenal?

Raheem Sterling is the latest experienced player Arsenal has signed from Chelsea, following in the footsteps of Willian, David Luiz, and Jorginho—all acquired under Mikel Arteta’s tenure. As the Spanish manager continues to rebuild his squad, Arsenal has primarily focused on signing younger players under the age of 25. However, when an opportunity arises to bring in a more experienced player, Arteta is willing to take it.
Many found it surprising that Arsenal pursued Sterling in the summer, especially considering Chelsea had deemed him surplus to requirements. If he was no longer needed at Stamford Bridge, how could he be considered a suitable addition for the Gunners? Nevertheless, Arteta has made several bold decisions regarding player recruitment since taking charge, and the club has consistently backed his judgement.
Sterling arrived at the Emirates on loan from West London, but his performances have been underwhelming. His decline has been particularly concerning, as he now struggles even with fundamental aspects of his game, such as completing dribbles. Given his past success, this drop in form has been unexpected and frustrating for both the club and its supporters.
Despite his struggles on the pitch, a report in the Daily Mail suggests that Sterling still commands significant respect within the Arsenal setup. Those who work closely with him continue to hold him in high regard and believe he has the potential to regain his best form. His experience and professionalism remain valued, and there is still some hope within the club that he can turn things around.
However, Sterling’s decline has been puzzling, and it appears increasingly unlikely that he will ever rediscover the form that once made him one of England’s most dynamic attackers. Arsenal may have taken a gamble on his experience, but unless his performances improve drastically, his time at the Emirates could be remembered as another unsuccessful move in the club’s history of signing former Chelsea players.
Did he ever have any respect in the first place?.
There’s no reason for him to lose respect. If anything, it’s our decision makers who missed the mark. We’ve had an appetite for Chelsea players that’s consistently taking us back all the time. This trend must just come to an end.
Just like Willian, Sterling and others like him might recover and go on to do very well elsewhere.