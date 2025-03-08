How much respect has Raheem Sterling lost since he moved to Arsenal?

Raheem Sterling is the latest experienced player Arsenal has signed from Chelsea, following in the footsteps of Willian, David Luiz, and Jorginho—all acquired under Mikel Arteta’s tenure. As the Spanish manager continues to rebuild his squad, Arsenal has primarily focused on signing younger players under the age of 25. However, when an opportunity arises to bring in a more experienced player, Arteta is willing to take it.

Many found it surprising that Arsenal pursued Sterling in the summer, especially considering Chelsea had deemed him surplus to requirements. If he was no longer needed at Stamford Bridge, how could he be considered a suitable addition for the Gunners? Nevertheless, Arteta has made several bold decisions regarding player recruitment since taking charge, and the club has consistently backed his judgement.

Sterling arrived at the Emirates on loan from West London, but his performances have been underwhelming. His decline has been particularly concerning, as he now struggles even with fundamental aspects of his game, such as completing dribbles. Given his past success, this drop in form has been unexpected and frustrating for both the club and its supporters.