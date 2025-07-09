How much time does Zubimendi need to start showing his qualities at Arsenal?

Martin Zubimendi has finalised his long-anticipated transfer from Real Sociedad to Arsenal, and the midfielder is fully aware of the responsibility that now rests on his shoulders. Arsenal have pursued his signature over the course of at least two summer transfer windows, and despite competition from high-profile clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool, they have finally secured his services.

During recent seasons, Zubimendi has steadily evolved into one of the most highly regarded midfielders in world football while playing for Real Sociedad. His consistent performances have marked him out as a player capable of operating at the highest level, and he now has the opportunity to demonstrate that ability on a much larger stage.

A Key Role in Arsenal’s Midfield

With Arsenal adding him to their ranks, the expectation is that he will be integrated into the starting eleven almost immediately. This is especially likely following the departure of Thomas Partey, who was an integral part of the Gunners’ midfield last season. Zubimendi is set to step into the vacant role, forming a midfield trio alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

It is crucial that Zubimendi recognises the significant difference in expectations between Real Sociedad and Arsenal. Competing in the Premier League, particularly for a club with title ambitions, requires not only technical skill but also mental resilience and tactical discipline. The level of scrutiny he will face at Arsenal is far greater, and mistakes, especially in his position, can lead to costly consequences.

Immediate Impact Expected at the Emirates

Given the competitive nature of the Premier League, where winning the title often demands more than 25 victories across the campaign, it is essential that Arsenal make a strong start. Zubimendi’s role will be pivotal in achieving that. As a defensive midfielder, his positioning, decision-making, and fitness must be at the highest level from the outset of his tenure at the Emirates.

Arsenal have invested in Zubimendi with the belief that he can strengthen the spine of their team. It is now up to him to justify that belief through performances that match the club’s ambitions and the expectations of its supporters.

