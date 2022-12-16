How much will Arsenal make from “loaning” their players to FIFA?

Arsenal is one of the clubs that had a number of players competing for their nation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

The competition will reach its final stage on Sunday when Argentina takes on France to determine who becomes the latest world champion.

Arsenal may not have a representative in the final, considering that William Saliba hardly plays for France. However, FIFA will still pay them for the players they have sent to the competition.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals the Gunners had ten representatives in the competition and are in line to make at least £2.1m for their participating players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the in-form clubs in Europe, we could easily have had more representation in the competition.

However, the players we sent there are enough, which means we have several of our key men back at home preparing for the restart.

We have been in fine form for much of this season, and the men who stayed behind have been preparing to ensure we restart with more wins on the board and stay clear at the top of the league table.

As long as we keep winning, we are likely to end this season with some form of silverware.

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

