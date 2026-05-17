How much will Arsenal make if they win the Premier League this season

Arsenal are on the verge of winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, when the club famously secured the title without losing a single match throughout the campaign.

At the time, few supporters would have imagined it would take another 22 years for the club to move so close to another league triumph, but fans are unlikely to dwell on the wait if Mikel Arteta’s side can finally complete the achievement this season.

Arsenal have finished second in the league for three consecutive campaigns and have also continued to improve in European competition. After reaching the Champions League quarter-final previously and the semi-final last season, the Gunners are now preparing for a final against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

Arsenal targeting domestic and European success

The club believe they have the quality required to compete successfully against PSG, although their immediate focus remains securing the Premier League title before turning full attention towards the Champions League final.

Arsenal’s consistency throughout the season has placed them in a strong position, and there is growing belief around the Emirates that the squad can finally deliver major silverware after several years of progress under Arteta.

Winning the league would represent a major milestone for the current project and further strengthen Arsenal’s status among Europe’s elite clubs heading into next season.

Financial reward could boost transfer plans

In addition to the sporting achievement, there is also a significant financial incentive attached to winning the Premier League title.

According to Football365, Arsenal could earn around £177.4 million if they maintain their position at the top of the table and are crowned champions over the next two weeks.

While supporters are naturally focused on finally lifting the trophy, the financial rewards would also provide an important boost for the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Additional revenue could strengthen Arsenal’s ability to invest further in the squad as they look to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

With major honours and substantial financial rewards within reach, the coming weeks could prove to be among the most significant in Arsenal’s recent history.

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