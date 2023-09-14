How much will Arsenal miss Jurrien Timber this season

How big of a loss is Jurrien Timber going to be?

Arsenal went into the transfer window with big plans, Arteta looked to target Ajax’s Jurrien timber early to strengthen defence for the big season ahead. With reports coming out the defender even refused to train at Ajax just so he could secure his move, Arsenal fans were delighted to hear the deal had been finalised. Picking the defender up for a reported £34.2M, Arsenal looked to have walked away with a steal.

After a great pre-season in America and seamlessly fitting into Arteta’s system, disaster struck. On his debut for Arsenal in the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest, Timber went in for a strong tackle against Brenden Johnson and was seen limping towards the touchline to be seen by medical. Shortly after he was seen coming back onto the pitch for the remainder of the first half.

After only two minutes into the second half, he again dropped to the ground, his knee pulling up as he went to control the ball and quickly signed for medical assistance, after just 48 minutes played in his debut, Timber was left limping off the pitch to be replaced by Tomiyasu and went straight down the tunnel to the medical room.

Reports came out in the following days that Timber had torn his ACL and would be set to miss at least 90% of the season. With an injury like that the timeline for a return is never set in stone, it all depends on how well his recovery goes but Arsenal hope to have him back by March 2024.

Timber who was brought in for his Champions League experience and versatility, will be a huge loss for Arteta and his teammates. Primarily playing at a right centre back, Timber has also been known to play at right back and sometimes even playing in the midfield, Arteta looked to have found the perfect signing for Arsenal’s backline.

With injuries bound to happen, Arsenal had a defender who could be used in different positions and if we were to fall short, he could have easily covered a player’s position if need be. Clearly a huge blow for Arteta’s plans but Arsenal fans will be hoping our backline can cover the loss and will be hoping he a fast journey back to recovery.

Arsenal fans would have been hoping that Arteta went into the market before the transfer window closed and found a stop gap replacement, but it seems that Arteta thinks he has enough to compete without another signing.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think losing Timber could cost us in the long run? Will Arteta regret not signing/loaning someone in the summer window?

Daisy Mae