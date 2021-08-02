How much will Arsenal realistically raise from these 7 sales?

Although Mikel Arteta and Edu have managed to bring in three quality signings as he builds his Arsenal team for the future, we are still expecting a couple of more incoming signings and we are hoping for one of them to be a Top quality attacking midfielder.

But how are we going to raise the funds neccesary to buy anyone?

But the fact is that Arsenal simply have much too many players on the books, and with no European football next season, there will be a multitude that simply won’t get any playing time if we can’t manage to offload the before the end of the month.

According to the Express, the players that Arsenal are hoping to cash in on are; Hector Bellerin, Eddie Nketiah, Willian, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.

For two of them, Willian and Kolasinac, I don’t expect us to get a penny for, and we will probably end up paying Kolasinac off so he can be a free agent and look for any club that will have him.

If we manage to get rid of Willian, we will probably have to subsidise his wages until his crazy contract runs out.

The report reckons that Bellerin is the one sale we should expect to make the most on, but it is more likely he will be used as a makeweight in a swap deal as no-one seems to have cash to pay for him.

We may hopefully get around 20 million for Nketiah (although I am a bit worried about selling him as he seems to score in every game at the moment!).

I can’t see us getting more than 10 million for either AMN or Reiss Nelson, even if we can find a buyer. I have would more hoping of getting a good fee for Joe Willock, who I am sure should be on that list anyway.

How much do you think we could earn if we managed to unload all of these players?