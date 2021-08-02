How much will Arsenal realistically raise from these 7 sales?

Although Mikel Arteta and Edu have managed to bring in three quality signings as he builds his Arsenal team for the future, we are still expecting a couple of more incoming signings and we are hoping for one of them to be a Top quality attacking midfielder.
But how are we going to raise the funds neccesary to buy anyone?
But the fact is that Arsenal simply have much too many players on the books, and with no European football next season, there will be a multitude that simply won’t get any playing time if we can’t manage to offload the before the end of the month.
According to the Express, the players that Arsenal are hoping to cash in on are; Hector Bellerin, Eddie Nketiah, Willian, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.
For two of them, Willian and Kolasinac, I don’t expect us to get a penny for, and we will probably end up paying Kolasinac off so he can be a free agent and look for any club that will have him.
If we manage to get rid of Willian, we will probably have to subsidise his wages until his crazy contract runs out.
The report reckons that Bellerin is the one sale we should expect to make the most on, but it is more likely he will be used as a makeweight in a swap deal as no-one seems to have cash to pay for him.
We may hopefully get around 20 million for Nketiah (although I am a bit worried about selling him as he seems to score in every game at the moment!).
I can’t see us getting more than 10 million for either AMN or Reiss Nelson, even if we can find a buyer. I have would more hoping of getting a good fee for Joe Willock, who I am sure should be on that list anyway.
How much do you think we could earn if we managed to unload all of these players?
Judging by Artetas last interview after the Chelsea game we aint signing anyone else, all the deadwood are staying put and as he said he is gonna work with the players he has. Nuff said.
I heard Lacazette was being offered to some clubs too and Arsenal wanted to trade him + some money for Lautaro Martinez. I’m afraid we can only sell some players in the end of the transfer window
Some ? I would take out by order 1)bellerin 2)willian 3)kolasinac 4) runarsson. That would be already a great achievement and 22m a year saved (if we dont pay some wages on loan😬).
Hopefully Bellerin can be match-fit again. He hasn’t gone back to his best after his injury
Willian can still be a squad rotation player, to play second fiddle to Smith-Rowe. He’s fine if he plays on the left wing and in the middle, as shown by his assists in pre-season
Kolasinac could be the third-choice left CB, LB and left DM. I liked what his performance in pre-season, unfortunately his wage is very high
Are you kidding about bellerin and willian ? We are on a new cycle. These players must go. We need focused players. Did not you see that we finished 8th two years in a row with teams less packed on talents above us. We need focuse warriors. Almost whatever their level i would say. I would prefer a youngster with less level than these useless overpaid divas whose head/mind is already elsewhere. I agree for kolasinac. He is not that good but decent and a tough guy.
come on mate what are you saying?kolasinac and willian have nothing more to offer to ARSENAL and im afraid that bellerin is on same category.i used to love him but thats soccer.
p.s. i dont believe you are buying the lautaro thing
We would be lucky to sell 3 of those players mentioned above and get £30 million.
More likely we manage to do a loan deal for one or two of the players and are stuck with the rest.
Loans for AMN, Nelson and Nketiah could be possible,
I am sorry but who really care about how much we can get ? The priority is to get rid of some players whatever we get back. Willian and bellerin need to be gone asap. Even of they go dor free, we save with them 15m in wages… Then 🤷🏻♂️… It would be good to also let kolasinac and it is 5m more. 20m saved. After this, the real concern for me is not to make mistakes with out homegrown bunch (willock, amn, nelson, azeez….). I would keep willock. You have to give a chance to a guy that did the 2nd part of the season he did. And after what he showed in the first games. Was nore clutch than auba. How can you sell him, that fits the timeline of your project ? Selling him for real without a buy back clause would be same kind of mistakes as the emi one (not mentioning all the previous ones : gnabry, malen…)
William – BIG FAT ZERO
Bellerin – At best a loan deal with an option to buy
Maitland niles – At best a loan deal with an option to buy
Nelson – at most 12M
Nkethia – at most 15M
Runarsson – at best a loan deal
Lacazette- at best 13M
Willock – the only hope if securing at least 20M
Kolasinac – we will need to pay him off
ELNENY – at best 1.5M
THATS A TOTA, OF 60MILLION
Not even enough to buy MADDISON
I feel to ARTETA.
Why do you feel for arteta? He brought Willian, he sold Martinez, he is keeping xhaka, he has spent a huge amount of money in the defense where we have the least priority. He has no style of play whatsoever!
Don’t feel for him!