How much will Arsenal really gain from selling these 5 first team players?

After narrowly losing out on Premier League glory last season, extending the title fight to the final day but failing to win by a mere two points, there are high expectations for Arsenal’s summer business. The Gooners must be hoping for excellent recruits to give them an advantage in the title battle next season.

Well, the Athletic have revealed an intriguing Arsenal transfer strategy. They suggest that the North Londoners’ summer plan is to raise the level of the squad.To raise the level, they’re not only required to sign top stars but also to sell some that don’t quite fit the bill.

The report claims that players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are all available for transfer as the club seeks to raise finances and make room for new signings.

According to Transfermarkt, these Gunners are valued as follows:

Aaron Ramsdale: £21 million

Thomas Partey: £15 million

Emile Smith Rowe: £19 million

Reiss Nelson: £13 million

Eddie Nketiah: £25 million

Although these are generally reliable average market prices, Arsenal may sell them for much more or less, depending on how many suitors join the bidding But according to the figures above, the Gunners may earn no less than £93 million from these deals.

With such a fee raised (as a minumum) don’t you think we could expect one more big signing, in addition to the ones we hope to close, to cap off our summer transfer activity for a greater Arsenal?

Daniel O

