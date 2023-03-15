How much will Arsenal value Balogun in the summer?

Folarin Balogun is arguably the hottest Arsenal striker in Europe now and he isn’t even playing for the Premier League leaders.

Balogun left the Emirates to move to Reims on loan in the summer, a move that is arguably the best transfer decision made by the Gunners in a long time.

The Englishman has been fearless in France and has already hit double figures in goals for the little-known Ligue 1 side.

As he continues to impress, speculation about his future is mounting and it remains unclear if he will stay or leave the Gunners permanently at the end of the campaign.

One of his many suitors is Inter Milan and the Italians seem serious about their interest in the New York-born youngster.

Inter Live reveals even if the San Siro side wants to add him to their squad, they face paying at least 40m euros for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

In an ideal world, keeping Balogun and making him our first-choice striker would be the smartest thing for us to do.

However, the Englishman will struggle to play ahead of Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates and will not want a bench role.

Because of this possibility, it is almost sure that Balogun will leave the Emirates at the end of this campaign.

