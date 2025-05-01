How much will it cost Arsenal if they don’t reach the Champions League final

Arsenal is poised to receive a substantial financial reward for reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the potential for even greater earnings should they progress to the final. Mikel Arteta’s side has already secured a guaranteed windfall of £100 million, a significant sum reflecting their successful European campaign to date.

The financial stakes remain high, with further income possible even if Arsenal finish as runners-up in the tournament. The club will undoubtedly be eager to take that next step and compete in the final, not only for the glory of European success but also for the additional financial benefits it would bring.

Despite a 1-0 loss to a formidable Paris Saint-Germain side in the first leg of the semi-final, Arsenal remain very much in contention. However, the defeat at the Emirates has led to a degree of uncertainty among supporters and commentators, with questions being raised about the team’s ability to overturn the deficit in the return leg in Paris. Nonetheless, regardless of the outcome, reaching this stage of the competition already represents progress, particularly when compared to their previous season in the tournament.

As reported by Football Insider, the club stands to gain even more financially if it advances. According to the report, Arsenal could earn approximately £16 million in additional revenue should they defeat PSG and secure a place in the Champions League final. This figure underscores the significant financial incentive tied to continued success in the competition.

While winning the Champions League remains the ultimate ambition, the prospect of securing such a major financial boost simply by reaching the final is also an encouraging development. Should the club succeed in lifting the trophy this season, it would represent a monumental achievement. However, even the act of overcoming PSG and qualifying for the final would be both a sporting and commercial triumph.