How much will Sevilla pay to sign Sambi Lokonga permanently?

Sevilla and Arsenal have finally found a compromise that will see Albert Sambi Lokonga join the Spanish club on loan for next season.

Lokonga is no longer in Arsenal’s plans and failed to impress during his loan spell at Luton Town last season.

Sevilla believes he still has the potential to shine in their team, and the Belgian midfielder is eager to join the La Liga club.

Initially, Arsenal did not want Lokonga to leave on a straight loan and insisted on adding an obligation to make the transfer permanent. Sevilla, on the other hand, was hesitant to commit to such a clause, leading to prolonged negotiations.

However, both parties have now reached a compromise. Lokonga will join Sevilla on loan, with an agreement in place for a potential permanent transfer if certain conditions are met.

According to a report on ABC Sevilla, the agreed fee for the permanent transfer is 15 million euros, should everything go according to plan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has another chance to revive his career, and we expect him to be smart enough to take it.

The midfielder will not get another chance to play for a top club if he flops at Sevilla, and that should motivate him to give his best.

