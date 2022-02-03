How much would it take for Arsenal to sell William Saliba?

There has been more than enough spoken about the William Saliba situation since Arsenal bought him from St. Etienne three years ago, and other than 6 months with the Arsenal U23s, the Frenchman has not had one game with Arteta’s First XI.

This is very surprising when you consider that Arsenal were willing to splash out 30m Euros for a teenage defender, but Arteta seems happy to have him going out on loan to France to keep gaining experience but instead spends 50m on buying a replacement centre-back in ben White.

But the fact is that his loan periods have been extremely successful, and Marseille are desperate for him remain in the South of France, but now there are rumours that Real Madrid and the two Milan giants are also keen on making bids for Saliba.

The latest report from Calciomercato are also suggesting that Mikel Arteta would be happy to move Saliba on for 30m, which is exactly the same amount that we paid for him.

I know there is the possibility that there may be a bit of tension between Saliba and Arteta given the fact that our boss hardly gave him a chance to prove himself when he arrived, but the fact is that right now

Saliba is one of hottest young prospects in Europe.

He is still only 20 years old so has at least ten years at the top ahead of him, so surely he must be worth much more than 30m euros right now.

What price do you think would be an acceptable price for his sale if one of the European giants come calling?