How much would it take for Arsenal to sell William Saliba?

There has been more than enough spoken about the William Saliba situation since Arsenal bought him from St. Etienne three years ago, and other than 6 months with the Arsenal U23s, the Frenchman has not had one game with Arteta’s First XI.
This is very surprising when you consider that Arsenal were willing to splash out 30m Euros for a teenage defender, but Arteta seems happy to have him going out on loan to France to keep gaining experience but instead spends 50m on buying a replacement centre-back in ben White.
But the fact is that his loan periods have been extremely successful, and Marseille are desperate for him remain in the South of France, but now there are rumours that Real Madrid and the two Milan giants are also keen on making bids for Saliba.
The latest report from Calciomercato are also suggesting that Mikel Arteta would be happy to move Saliba on for 30m, which is exactly the same amount that we paid for him.
I know there is the possibility that there may be a bit of tension between Saliba and Arteta given the fact that our boss hardly gave him a chance to prove himself when he arrived, but the fact is that right now
Saliba is one of hottest young prospects in Europe.
He is still only 20 years old so has at least ten years at the top ahead of him, so surely he must be worth much more than 30m euros right now.
What price do you think would be an acceptable price for his sale if one of the European giants come calling?
If we got close to what we paid for him I think Arteta would be quite happy to move on from Saliba. Arteta has clearly indicated he sees flaws in Saliba and Saliba quite clearly sees flaws in Arteta. They don’t like each other. Other clubs including Marseilles can see the rift so will low ball Arsenal in the bidding. Arsenal therefor has to either accept the low bid or bring Saliba back and try him for a season. Which club makes the CL could also be influential.
Arteta is perfect, God-like. The best manager in the world. Other players are devils. There is no fault in Arteta.
Taking his age into account, he’s worth Maguire money. He could be a leader at the back for a Juve/Real for the next decade at least, we’d be stupid to just take what we paid for him but it is Arsenal so wouldn’t be surprised if they took a loss as they’re absolutely horrific at negotiating.
Obviously if he is to be sold then it has to be for more than we paid but I believe he is coming back to play for us, not be sold.
Knowing how Arsenal operate these days they will probably pay off his contract and let him walk for free.
We don’t sell players…and if we actually do it’s at a loss.
Or we can just give him 10mil and let him choose where he wants to go.
I have watched Saliba in many matches and he looks extreamly good.
As much as I like Arteta and what he is doing at Arsenal I would hate to think he is going to sell him simply because he just don’t like him.
He has to give him a chance to prove how good he is.
It don’t make any sense to pay “€28 million for a player and not even give him one game in three years
Arteta need to Bury his pride and play him.
Just pay him £5 million and he can go for free. That’s our modus operandi.
Selling Saliba makes zero sense. One of the best cb in the league he would give us 4 superb options
In Arteta we trust? Rust?
Very very badly managed and epitomises our problems in spades.
Be foolish to sell. One of the best young players in world football, can be a cornerstone in defense for a decade.
Need an adult in the room to sit both Arteta and Saliba down and do what’s best for the club.
Explain that club comes first, squash both their egos, and find some common ground.
Saliba now understands at a big club you have to fight for opportunities, and he was never going to walk into starting lineup when he signed.
Arteta has to manager players, find common ground rather than always reaching for Kronke’s wallet to spend.
I think he returns and fights for a spot. Missing European football complicates things unless White moved to DM.
William Saliba will go for nothing less than 40 million. Good centre halves are a rare commodity, even in places like Italy where once one could be found in every team, even Seria B. Now Italy clings to a fort year old Chiellini like some kind of national treasure. I am sure that Saliba is a much better prospect than the overpriced, overhyped Ben White, but that will matter little to boring Mick. At least Saliba can help bring in some funds unlike Xhaka or other personal favorites.
I fully support the loans as it is very rate for a 19 year old CB to lead the line in the PL. I have no doubt that he is a better player now than he would have been as a bit player at Arsenal.
My only concerns are the length of the contract (only one year left) and the relationship between Saliba and Arteta. And apart from lots of folks speculating that it’s bad, I’ve seen no evidence to suggest they don’t get on. In fact Saliba is on record.as saying it was the kick he needed.
Lots of young players get loaned out – Kane, ESR, Grealish, Maguire, Wilshere etc. The list is endless, I’m not sure why this one has got so many going down the rabbit hole and reading so much into it.
As Arteta has proven with Martinelli and ESR, he’s in no rush to play youngsters if he doesn’t think they are physically and mentally ready. And things are working out pretty good with those two.