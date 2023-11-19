How much would the Invincibles cost today and which current Arsenal players would make the squad?

HOW MUCH TO PURCHASE THE INVINCIBLES TODAY AND HAVE WE DONE IT?
With it being that awful time of international football, VAR endless talking points and transfer rumours by the dozen, I thought it would be a good idea to look at our great Invincible squad, what they cost then and how much they would be today.
Then compare those figures to our successful Community Shield squad and, finally, who from that squad would make it into the Invincibles.
So, let’s see what turns up, by using REPORTED fees from the likes of Wikipedia and the conversion tablet supplied by the likes of the Bank of England amongst others.
……………………………………2003 2023
T. Henry …………………£11 million ………………………………………£23,600,000
D.Bergkamp………… £7.5 million……………………. ……………£16,000,000
R. Pires …………………….£6 million…………………………………… £13,000,000
Ljungberg ………………£3 million……………………………………£ 6,500,000
Lauren ………………… £7.2 million ………………………………. £15,400,000
Gilberto …………………£4.5 million …………………………………..£10,000,000
Lehmann ……………….. £2 million …………………………….. £ 4,250,000
Cole…………………………. Youth player ………………………………£70,000,000 (my estimate)
Campbell…………………. Free Transfer…………………………….. £70,000,000 (my estimate)
Toure………………………… £150,000……………………………………….. £320,000
Vieira ……………………. £ 3.5 million ………………………………. £7,500,000
Reyes………………………….. £ 3.5 million………………………………….. £22,500,000
Parlour ………………………..Youth player ……………………………..£75,000,000 (my estimate)
Petit…………………………… £ 2.3 million………………………………… £ 4,500,000
M.Keown ………………….. £2 million ………………………………. £ 4,274,000
Cygan…………………………….. £2 million ……………………………. £ 4,274,000
Clichy ……………………………£375,000……………………………………… £ 800,000
Edu ……………………………… £ 8.5 million …………………………….. £18,000,000
Wiltord ……………………. £13 million …………………………………… £28,050,000
Kanu ………………………….£6 million……………………………………….. £13,000,000
Aliadiere…………………….. £2.3 million ………………………………….£ 5,000,000
Stack…………………………. Youth player…………………………………. £ 2,000,000 (my estimate)
……………………….Total = £ 84,825,000 …………………………….. Total = £ 392,470,000
Unbelievable buys and unbelievable rise in values!! Henry would cost £23,600,000 and we are looking at Toney for the asking price of, what, £80,000,000!!!
So, let’s look at our Community Shield squad and what they cost:
Ramsdale = £30,000,000
White = £50,000,000
Tomiyasu = £15,500,000
Saliba = £27,000,000
Timber = £38,000,000
Havertz = £67,500,000
Odegaard = £30,000,000
Martinelli = £ 6,000,000
Saka = Hales Ender
Viera = £36,000,000
Tierney = £25,000,000
Nketiah = Hale Ender
Nelson = Hale Ender
Trossard = £27,000,000
Partey = £45,000,000
Rice = £105,000,000
Kiwior = £20,000,000
ESR = Hales Ender
Jesus = £45,000,000
Gabriel = £27,000,000
Zinchenko = £30,000,000
Marquinhos = £25,000,000
Holding = £ 3,000,000 *I have taken him out of the total, so that there are 22 players in both squads.*
Total = £649,000,000….so that SHOULD be another Invincible squad, with a mere £256,530,000 left over…how far away are we from achieving it?
Finally, who would I put into the Invincible squad and who would come out?
Rice for Keown
Saka for Clichy
Martinelli for Aliadiere
Saliba for Cygan
Ramsdale for Stack
With that squad, we would conquer the world!!!
What choices would you make?
Great to see that there are seven of our youth /Hales Enders in the two squads, how many more will we see coming through?
Finally, with so many players figures to add up, take away and divide, I’m sure I’ve made some mistakes, but they are not intentional I can assure everyone.
I just wish my pensions had shown the same growth as The Invincible values have and I look forward to your comments.
ken1945
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
White, Saliba, Magalhaes, king Partey, Odegaard, Rice, GJesus, Saka and Martinelli should all in my opinion make the legendary Arsenal Invisibles of 2003-2004 season Epl title win.
Marquinhos cost £2.5m. Take note.
We’re always comparing Arteta’s team with the invincibles. They should achieve something first cos all we know about them now is that they are firmly in the upper echelons of the Premier League which is nothing special as United, Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and City have that same achievement. We need results
Why do you list Vieira (the original) and reyes as costing the same in 2003, but their converted 2023 costs as completely different. I think reyes cost around 20m at the time of purchase, so maybe just a couple of typos for him?
I guess the really interesting thing to me is seeing just how little we paid (even at the time) for some of the greatest players we’ve ever had.
I suppose wenger was able to take chances on talent because he inherited a strong base back when he took over, but still it was remarkable how he made the most of what he had, and then replaced them with this incredible side.
Unfortunately, other clubs became better at identifying talents early and picking them up for relatively cheap, some becoming real specialists, like Brighton and a couple of German clubs, and the origin/selling clubs realised the game and started raising their prices.