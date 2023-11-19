How much would the Invincibles cost today and which current Arsenal players would make the squad?

HOW MUCH TO PURCHASE THE INVINCIBLES TODAY AND HAVE WE DONE IT?

With it being that awful time of international football, VAR endless talking points and transfer rumours by the dozen, I thought it would be a good idea to look at our great Invincible squad, what they cost then and how much they would be today.

Then compare those figures to our successful Community Shield squad and, finally, who from that squad would make it into the Invincibles.

So, let’s see what turns up, by using REPORTED fees from the likes of Wikipedia and the conversion tablet supplied by the likes of the Bank of England amongst others.

……………………………………2003 2023

T. Henry …………………£11 million ………………………………………£23,600,000

D.Bergkamp………… £7.5 million……………………. ……………£16,000,000

R. Pires …………………….£6 million…………………………………… £13,000,000

Ljungberg ………………£3 million……………………………………£ 6,500,000

Lauren ………………… £7.2 million ………………………………. £15,400,000

Gilberto …………………£4.5 million …………………………………..£10,000,000

Lehmann ……………….. £2 million …………………………….. £ 4,250,000

Cole…………………………. Youth player ………………………………£70,000,000 (my estimate)

Campbell…………………. Free Transfer…………………………….. £70,000,000 (my estimate)

Toure………………………… £150,000……………………………………….. £320,000

Vieira ……………………. £ 3.5 million ………………………………. £7,500,000

Reyes………………………….. £ 3.5 million………………………………….. £22,500,000

Parlour ………………………..Youth player ……………………………..£75,000,000 (my estimate)

Petit…………………………… £ 2.3 million………………………………… £ 4,500,000

M.Keown ………………….. £2 million ………………………………. £ 4,274,000

Cygan…………………………….. £2 million ……………………………. £ 4,274,000

Clichy ……………………………£375,000……………………………………… £ 800,000

Edu ……………………………… £ 8.5 million …………………………….. £18,000,000

Wiltord ……………………. £13 million …………………………………… £28,050,000

Kanu ………………………….£6 million……………………………………….. £13,000,000

Aliadiere…………………….. £2.3 million ………………………………….£ 5,000,000

Stack…………………………. Youth player…………………………………. £ 2,000,000 (my estimate)

……………………….Total = £ 84,825,000 …………………………….. Total = £ 392,470,000

Unbelievable buys and unbelievable rise in values!! Henry would cost £23,600,000 and we are looking at Toney for the asking price of, what, £80,000,000!!!

So, let’s look at our Community Shield squad and what they cost:

Ramsdale = £30,000,000

White = £50,000,000

Tomiyasu = £15,500,000

Saliba = £27,000,000

Timber = £38,000,000

Havertz = £67,500,000

Odegaard = £30,000,000

Martinelli = £ 6,000,000

Saka = Hales Ender

Viera = £36,000,000

Tierney = £25,000,000

Nketiah = Hale Ender

Nelson = Hale Ender

Trossard = £27,000,000

Partey = £45,000,000

Rice = £105,000,000

Kiwior = £20,000,000

ESR = Hales Ender

Jesus = £45,000,000

Gabriel = £27,000,000

Zinchenko = £30,000,000

Marquinhos = £25,000,000

Holding = £ 3,000,000 *I have taken him out of the total, so that there are 22 players in both squads.*

Total = £649,000,000….so that SHOULD be another Invincible squad, with a mere £256,530,000 left over…how far away are we from achieving it?

Finally, who would I put into the Invincible squad and who would come out?

Rice for Keown

Saka for Clichy

Martinelli for Aliadiere

Saliba for Cygan

Ramsdale for Stack

With that squad, we would conquer the world!!!

What choices would you make?

Great to see that there are seven of our youth /Hales Enders in the two squads, how many more will we see coming through?

Finally, with so many players figures to add up, take away and divide, I’m sure I’ve made some mistakes, but they are not intentional I can assure everyone.

I just wish my pensions had shown the same growth as The Invincible values have and I look forward to your comments.

ken1945

