How Noni Madueke compares to Arsenal’s other wingers

Noni Madueke could be wearing an Arsenal shirt by the end of this transfer window, as the Gunners continue to push for his signing from Chelsea. The winger is reportedly open to the move, with increased competition for places at Stamford Bridge limiting his chances of regular football following Chelsea’s addition of several new attackers.
Mikel Arteta is understood to be eager to add a winger to his squad this summer, and Madueke is prepared to answer that call. Reports indicate that Arsenal have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player, and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing.
Fans Unconvinced by Move
Despite the potential deal progressing, a section of the Arsenal fanbase remains unenthusiastic about the prospect of signing Madueke. Many supporters are growing weary of the club’s habit of signing players from Chelsea and have voiced concerns over the effectiveness of such transfers. Madueke is being labelled by some as yet another unwanted player from their London rivals, fuelling scepticism over the wisdom of the move.
However, beyond the perception, Madueke’s statistics suggest he may have something to offer. Comparisons have been drawn between Madueke and Arsenal’s current options on the left flank, namely Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.
Statistical Comparison with Arsenal’s Wingers
As reported by The Sun, Madueke completed 2.0 out of 4.3 dribble attempts per match for Chelsea last season. In contrast, Trossard completed 1.3 of the 2.8 dribbles he attempted per game, while Martinelli completed 1.3 from 3.9. In terms of open-play crosses, Madueke averaged 2.8 and completed 0.5, equal to Trossard’s 2.7 average with 0.5 successful. Martinelli was the standout in this area, averaging 3.5 crosses per game with 0.8 successful.
These figures indicate that Madueke has been statistically effective in certain aspects of his play and could add depth and variety to Arsenal’s attacking options. While doubts remain about the pattern of signings from Chelsea, Madueke’s individual performance metrics offer some reassurance that he may prove a valuable addition, should the deal go through.
I have seen that he has no goals or assists for Chelsea in their last 8 games.
I hope I am wrong, but I am not convinced here.
I like Madueke, he’s a good player and offers something different in the final third to Saka, he’s more direct and is more willing to shoot quickly – something we often lack. He doesn’t deserve fans slamming him…
However, the club may well do. Sending Chelsea (again) £55m is insane for a Saka back up. If the deal was £30-35m it would be more understandable. There’s more affordable options out there in Bakayoko and a couple others, and why we have looked at strengthening that position yet ignoring the far more versatile and fitting Kudus is beyond me (unless its the homegrown quota?).
AND, I think all fans are united on this; we’d all much rather see Nwaneri getting game time. If we get Eze at LW, that’s great, he’s superb, but if Odegaard is injured it’s clear we’d play Eze (maybe Havertz too if we finally land a true striker) ahead of Nwaneri in the 10 role.
It all just seems very weird to be financially propping up Chelsea yet again (funding their moves for Pedro, Gittens etc), for a player we don’t really need or that matches our system. Kepa is shrewd business, but Noni is going to be yet another fan-splitter like most other Chelsea buys… have any been worth the money and wages? I know Havertz and Jorginho (bargain) did well but ultimately they’ve both proven stop gaps, as many predicted, and as for the other Chelsea players… Eurgh
I dont understand the trending notomadueke. He is a actually a good player and i belivee he can shine at Arsenal. Have seen him play at chelsea good dribbling skills and decent shots in him. I probably think that Trossard is leaving to Saudi. If he left we are probably left with. Saka, Martinelli and Nelson as natural wingers. Tats really a poor depth. Nwaneri can be a back to Odeggard. Madueke will add another dimension to our attack. Bring in Gyokeres and Eze now!