How Noni Madueke compares to Arsenal’s other wingers

Noni Madueke could be wearing an Arsenal shirt by the end of this transfer window, as the Gunners continue to push for his signing from Chelsea. The winger is reportedly open to the move, with increased competition for places at Stamford Bridge limiting his chances of regular football following Chelsea’s addition of several new attackers.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be eager to add a winger to his squad this summer, and Madueke is prepared to answer that call. Reports indicate that Arsenal have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player, and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing.

Fans Unconvinced by Move

Despite the potential deal progressing, a section of the Arsenal fanbase remains unenthusiastic about the prospect of signing Madueke. Many supporters are growing weary of the club’s habit of signing players from Chelsea and have voiced concerns over the effectiveness of such transfers. Madueke is being labelled by some as yet another unwanted player from their London rivals, fuelling scepticism over the wisdom of the move.

However, beyond the perception, Madueke’s statistics suggest he may have something to offer. Comparisons have been drawn between Madueke and Arsenal’s current options on the left flank, namely Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Statistical Comparison with Arsenal’s Wingers

As reported by The Sun, Madueke completed 2.0 out of 4.3 dribble attempts per match for Chelsea last season. In contrast, Trossard completed 1.3 of the 2.8 dribbles he attempted per game, while Martinelli completed 1.3 from 3.9. In terms of open-play crosses, Madueke averaged 2.8 and completed 0.5, equal to Trossard’s 2.7 average with 0.5 successful. Martinelli was the standout in this area, averaging 3.5 crosses per game with 0.8 successful.

These figures indicate that Madueke has been statistically effective in certain aspects of his play and could add depth and variety to Arsenal’s attacking options. While doubts remain about the pattern of signings from Chelsea, Madueke’s individual performance metrics offer some reassurance that he may prove a valuable addition, should the deal go through.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…