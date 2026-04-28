How Nwaneri’s struggles are financially good for Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri began his loan spell positively at Olympique Marseille, but his situation has changed following a managerial switch at the club. Roberto De Zerbi was dismissed and replaced by Habib Beye, and the change has had a clear impact on the youngster’s playing time.

The new manager has allowed every player to compete for a place in the starting XI, but Nwaneri has struggled to secure regular minutes. This means his involvement is now expected to be lower than Arsenal initially anticipated when sanctioning the loan move to France.

Reduced Minutes Affect Development Plan

While the lack of consistent game time could be seen as a setback for his development, there is a financial aspect that benefits Arsenal. The club had structured the loan agreement with specific expectations regarding his usage at Marseille.

Mikel Arteta’s side were aware from the outset that there was a possibility Nwaneri might not play as regularly as desired. As a result, they included clauses designed to protect their interests should his involvement fall below agreed levels.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal receive additional financial compensation each time he is not selected. Marseille reportedly committed to giving him regular opportunities and agreed to financial penalties if those conditions are not met.

Financial Safeguards in Loan Deal

The arrangement means that while Nwaneri may not be gaining the minutes Arsenal ideally wanted for his development, the club are still protected financially if expectations around playing time are not fulfilled.

This structure ensures that Arsenal benefits in monetary terms if the loan does not proceed as planned, even though the primary objective would still be for the player to gain valuable first-team experience.

Ideally, Arsenal would prefer Nwaneri to feature regularly in Ligue 1, as consistent minutes are crucial for his growth at this stage of his career. However, the realities of managerial changes and selection decisions at Marseille have complicated that pathway.

For now, his situation remains one to monitor closely. Arsenal will hope that opportunities increase under the new coach, allowing him to develop as intended while still benefiting from the agreement in place.