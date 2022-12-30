How Odegaard rubbished Paul Merson’s prediction before his Arsenal arrival

Martin Odegaard has proved most of his critics wrong with his performances at Arsenal since he joined them permanently.
The midfielder first moved to the Emirates in the second half of the 2020/2021 season on loan from Real Madrid and had a good spell.
Mikel Arteta then pursued an interest in his signature for the next campaign and Arsenal eventually won the race for his services.
The midfielder had many doubters and one of them was Paul Merson.
Mirror Football has now recalled what he said as Odegaard proves him wrong spectacularly.
“What are they doing signing Odegaard? If Odegaard really wanted to be at Arsenal he would have signed at the end of his loan.” He said
“But he didn’t want to join them. He wanted to go back to Real Madrid. In days gone by that would have been in it. You’ve had your chance. Next!
“He didn’t exactly pull up any trees on loan, did he? He only scored two goals! I think it’s a mistake. I think it’s another lazy signing. No other Premier League team was going for him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Odegaard has proved a lot of people wrong if we are honest and the midfielder is now one player we can bank on to ensure we win matches.
He is at the heart of most of our attacks and we can build our team around him because he does well with the responsibility of leading.
Why should anyone take any notice of Paul Merson ? He’s always wrong .
Arsenal players have made a mini career of proving Paul Merson wrong consistently.
Eddie Nketiah, over to you.
My view about Merson is that it is good to see that he seems to have bravely overcome his well known personal demons. It is good to see a man with charisma and likeability, but a decidedly limited intellect, still able to work in football(on tv andradio). I do however think it unhelpful that his often wildly inaccurate predictions should be regularly aired on JA.
I suggest that many who are on JA consider ourselves and many others to be markedly more astute and considered than “good ol’ one of the lads Paul”can ever be!
Paul Merson may have been a little too quick to judge here, if he had just done a little home work probably his remarks would have been a little different.
When Odegaard was loan to us he didn’t exactly pull up any tree for that he is correct, but the primer league is not just any other league for which he should know.
He was loaned to Real Sociedad and there was where he was rooting up trees to the extent his loan was cut short, as Madrid saw them as a competitor and fear they were actually strengthening them.
But Madrid has one of the most powerful midfield, not many midfielders can walk in that team. just look at the very aging Luku Modric.
Even in the world cup Serbia pose the most dominating midfield ball game to date with aging old master(Modric)dictating the tempo.
Paul says not even Wolves that’s needs goals would never sign Eddie as they would still be wondering where the goals would come from, but the jury still out with that as Eddie is now 1 v 1
