How Odegaard rubbished Paul Merson’s prediction before his Arsenal arrival

Martin Odegaard has proved most of his critics wrong with his performances at Arsenal since he joined them permanently.

The midfielder first moved to the Emirates in the second half of the 2020/2021 season on loan from Real Madrid and had a good spell.

Mikel Arteta then pursued an interest in his signature for the next campaign and Arsenal eventually won the race for his services.

The midfielder had many doubters and one of them was Paul Merson.

Mirror Football has now recalled what he said as Odegaard proves him wrong spectacularly.

“What are they doing signing Odegaard? If Odegaard really wanted to be at Arsenal he would have signed at the end of his loan.” He said

“But he didn’t want to join them. He wanted to go back to Real Madrid. In days gone by that would have been in it. You’ve had your chance. Next!

“He didn’t exactly pull up any trees on loan, did he? He only scored two goals! I think it’s a mistake. I think it’s another lazy signing. No other Premier League team was going for him.”

Odegaard has proved a lot of people wrong if we are honest and the midfielder is now one player we can bank on to ensure we win matches.

He is at the heart of most of our attacks and we can build our team around him because he does well with the responsibility of leading.

