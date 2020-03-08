How Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos set the tone for Arsenal’s win over West Ham

Arsenal earned yet another win to keep their unbeaten run in domestic competitions this year intact.

The Gunners will be delighted with the win as it has helped them maintain momentum in their bid to get inside the top six.

Almost all the players who played for the Gunners showed their worth but Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari gave performances that were worth talking about.

Ceballos had vowed to win back his place in the team under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard has made good on that promise so far.

He was instrumental as Arsenal ground out the win, he has a slight frame but the Real Madrid loanee has become fearless in recent games.

He was never afraid to get on the ball and was the Arsenal player who wanted the ball the most.

He made himself the creative force for the Gunners for much of the game and he will be a huge player as we chase a solid end to the season.

Pablo Mari earned a second consecutive start under Mikel Arteta after a good showing against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

His composure on the ball made sure that we forgot when he misread a long ball in the first half.

He brought some calm to the team’s backline and helped his fellow defenders to play with more assurance. This was his first start in the League for the Gunners and I think a lot more is to come from him.

The best compliment I can pay to Mari is that Arsenal could have been overrun at times if it was not for his presence.