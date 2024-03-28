How Raul Jimenez missed out on a move to Arsenal

Raul Jimenez has been a prominent figure in the Premier League since his arrival in 2018 to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Initially, he made a significant impact at Wolves, establishing himself as a key player for the club and gaining recognition in English football.

During his peak, Jimenez’s performances attracted attention from several top clubs, including Arsenal, who were in need of a prolific goal-scorer.

However, his trajectory took a tragic turn during the 2020/2021 season when he suffered a serious head injury in a game against Arsenal.

The injury sidelined him for an extended period, derailing his momentum and leading to speculation regarding his potential move to Arsenal.

According to a report via Sport Witness, Arsenal had been monitoring Jimenez during this time. However, his lengthy absence from the game prompted the Gunners to pursue other targets, ultimately ending any possibility of him joining Arsenal.

Since returning from his injury and regaining full fitness, Jimenez’s form has undergone a transformation at his new club Fulham, albeit differing from his pre-injury level.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jimenez was one of the best strikers in Europe during the start of his spell at Wolves and he could have been a superb addition to our squad if we signed him then.

However, the chance has passed him, and he is not among the strikers we wish to sign at the end of this term.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…