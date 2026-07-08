Shock reports have recently linked Martin Odegaard with a move to one of the top Turkish clubs, but those claims appear to be unfounded. The Arsenal captain continues to be an important player for both club and country, and speculation over his future has intensified because of his performances at the ongoing World Cup in North America.

The Norwegian has remained fit throughout the tournament and has been pulling the strings from midfield for his national team. His displays have once again highlighted his quality and reinforced his reputation as one of Arsenal’s key players.

Arsenal remain committed to Odegaard

Arsenal has taken great encouragement from Odegaard’s performances and is proud to have a player of his calibre in the squad. At the same time, strong displays on the international stage naturally attract interest from other clubs.

Over the last two seasons, Odegaard has struggled with injuries at various points, leading to speculation about his long-term future. Even so, Mikel Arteta continues to value the midfielder highly, and the club regards him as an integral part of its plans.

Every player has a price in modern football, and transfer rumours are inevitable when a player performs consistently at the highest level. However, Arsenal has shown no indication that it is actively looking to part ways with its captain.

Transfer rumours dismissed

According to The Athletic, reports linking Odegaard with a move to Turkiye are wide of the mark. The report states that the midfielder has not agreed to join a Turkish club and is expected to stay at the Emirates.

It also says Arsenal has not reached an agreement with any club in Turkiye regarding a transfer. The Gunners continue to view Odegaard as one of the most important members of the squad and have no plans to remove him from the team during this transfer window.

As things stand, Odegaard’s immediate future remains with Arsenal. While speculation is likely to continue whenever a player of his quality is linked with a move elsewhere, the club remains confident that its captain will continue leading the team in the season ahead.