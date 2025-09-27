How Real Madrid reacted to the news that Saliba will extend his Arsenal deal

Before it became public knowledge that Arsenal had secured an agreement to keep William Saliba at the club for the next five seasons, Real Madrid had already realised he was no longer a realistic target.

The Spanish giants had been monitoring the French defender for several seasons, waiting for the right opportunity to make an approach. With Saliba entering the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, Madrid were seriously considering launching their move. The situation appeared to be tilting in their favour until developments in North London took them by surprise.

Saliba’s Commitment to Arsenal

Saliba ultimately decided to renew his contract with Arsenal, motivated by his happiness at the club and his desire to continue playing in North London. According to Defensa Central, his agent communicated directly with Madrid during the week to confirm that an extension had been agreed.

This revelation reportedly shocked the Spanish side, who had been confident that they would eventually secure his services at the end of the season. Madrid, a club accustomed to attracting the world’s top players, had not expected Saliba to reject the possibility of a move to the Bernabéu in favour of remaining at the Emirates.

The decision demonstrates Saliba’s satisfaction with the progress Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta. The defender’s commitment ensures stability at the heart of the Gunners’ back line and signals his faith in the club’s project. For Arsenal supporters, the news offers reassurance that one of their most important players has chosen loyalty and ambition in North London over the lure of one of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

Madrid Left Surprised

The timing of the announcement appears to have unsettled Madrid, who are preparing for an important fixture this weekend. The report claims that the news left them in shock, given their longstanding belief that they could tempt Saliba to Spain.

For many observers, it would not have been surprising if the Frenchman had opted to join Madrid, a club with unrivalled prestige and resources. Yet his decision to remain in England underlines Arsenal’s growing stature and competitiveness at the highest level.

