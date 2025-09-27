How Real Madrid reacted to the news that Saliba will extend his Arsenal deal

Before it became public knowledge that Arsenal had secured an agreement to keep William Saliba at the club for the next five seasons, Real Madrid had already realised he was no longer a realistic target.
The Spanish giants had been monitoring the French defender for several seasons, waiting for the right opportunity to make an approach. With Saliba entering the final 18 months of his contract at Arsenal, Madrid were seriously considering launching their move. The situation appeared to be tilting in their favour until developments in North London took them by surprise.
Saliba’s Commitment to Arsenal
Saliba ultimately decided to renew his contract with Arsenal, motivated by his happiness at the club and his desire to continue playing in North London. According to Defensa Central, his agent communicated directly with Madrid during the week to confirm that an extension had been agreed.
This revelation reportedly shocked the Spanish side, who had been confident that they would eventually secure his services at the end of the season. Madrid, a club accustomed to attracting the world’s top players, had not expected Saliba to reject the possibility of a move to the Bernabéu in favour of remaining at the Emirates.
The decision demonstrates Saliba’s satisfaction with the progress Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta. The defender’s commitment ensures stability at the heart of the Gunners’ back line and signals his faith in the club’s project. For Arsenal supporters, the news offers reassurance that one of their most important players has chosen loyalty and ambition in North London over the lure of one of Europe’s most decorated clubs.
Madrid Left Surprised
The timing of the announcement appears to have unsettled Madrid, who are preparing for an important fixture this weekend. The report claims that the news left them in shock, given their longstanding belief that they could tempt Saliba to Spain.
For many observers, it would not have been surprising if the Frenchman had opted to join Madrid, a club with unrivalled prestige and resources. Yet his decision to remain in England underlines Arsenal’s growing stature and competitiveness at the highest level.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
RM had realized he was no longer a realistic target? Maybe, just maybe, that was the case all along even we assume they were after him to begin with. They’ll no doubt have another plan to pry him away from us if we lose the Newcastle game but of course only because of Arteta’s lack of “success”.
A keep saying true fulfillment comes from genuine effort and contribution, not just in a squad for a superficial victory.
The cemetery of talents is a breading ground for discontent and unhappy talented players, if one priority in life is happiness and family you are going to follow the footsteps of Eze and Saliba.
But contrary to armchair managers and pundits, this latest move by Arsenal demonstrates a powerful pulling power of of Arteta and the club..
By that very definition we are the cemmentery of talents
😂
@ Dan, I knew u would say something.
We have a duty to a younger generation
Too many people try to say things enough to make it true
Let’s say your 15 or under , you might believe that Real Madrid are cemmentery of talents and not in fact one of the most successful when it comes to youngsters who win things
And for any Gooner of all fans to say this is hilarious
We are one of the worst at producing youngsters in the last two decades who win anything
No Dan, the difference is clear, guess you are just bantering.
On a serious note, It really feels as though Arsenal is back dinning at the top of the recruitment and transfer table, having fed on scraps cast aside by the cemetery of talents and others since the peak of the legendary Arsne Wenger days, when the lure of playing for French old stalwart was similar to the power Arteta now feels.
No the difference is in their history I can name you
Raul
Ramos
Caisias
Verane
V Junior
Rodrigo
I could go
These are players who under the age of 21 went on to great things
Now please give me same list of Arsenal players
Not for your benefit
For younger fans so we don’t wrongly educate them