How redundancies will or will not affect Arsenal’s transfer plans

Arsenal transfer plans will not be affected by their recent announcement that they will make 55 staff redundant, according to reports.

The Gunners have been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic and that has resulted in them asking their players to take pay cuts to save the club some money.

They have now had to cut jobs of some staff to continue the cost-saving measures forced on them by the pandemic.

After the announcements, some fans may have been worried about their transfer plans as the club looks to rebuild the team.

They have struggled this season, but the appointment of Mikel Arteta changed things for them and they even ended the campaign by winning the FA Cup.

The Spaniard will expect to be backed in the transfer market so that he can build on what he has started and get the players that can get his team to play just as he wants them to.

Arsenal correspondent, Mark Mann-Bryans confirmed on Twitter that the club’s transfer plans will not be affected by their recent announcements.

Express Sports claims that the club has decided to prioritise on-field success in a bid to generate more money as they target a return to the Champions League.