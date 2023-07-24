It is ridiculous that you can’t buy an England Women’s shirt with Earps on the back..

There’s a certain irony that England kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win, largely thanks to a world class save from The Man United keeper Mary Earps.

So maybe goal keeping is a crucial position after all?

Maybe it’s a role crucial in deciding results, the difference between winning and losing?

The Lionesses’ keeper shouldn’t have to prove that in Australia and New Zealand, but she probably feels she has too?

Nike has never publicly belittled goalies, but actions speak louder than words.

The FA claim to be committed to helping women’s football in the UK. Yet any youngster who wants to recreate Earp’s save against Haiti in their local park this weekend, will not be able to do so in a replica Earp’s jersey.

To clarify you can purchase kits for the outfield talent with any other name and number of the English squad, just not Earps’.

Apparently, the idea of girls playing in goal makes Nike blush, with the company saying that merchandise is not part of their marketing strategy.

It’s worth pointing out the manufacturers have created other male keeper kits in the past.

I truly don’t understand why this tournament is the exception to the rule, making their customers minds up for them?

It’s worth noting that Earps’ equivalent on Man United’s website sold out so such a target audience does exist.

If anything, that business plan just makes you like Nike less, due them either not respecting the art form of being a keeper or the concept of a female doing that job, or both.

Isn’t the idea to encourage the next generation? To let them dream. To influence their imaginations? To let them fantasize that they too can one take play sport at the highest level?

We could have an era where we produce lots of female talent with skills and technique, but a shortage of options in between the posts.

Children are highly impressionable. How many are going to choose to learn a craft deemed so uncool it’s the only shirt you can’t buy?

Earps has had to face the embarrassment of her family and even her peers asking where they can purchase her shirt from only for the 30-year-old to reveal no such item exists.

The player was of course professional enough to not let the rejection impact her on Saturday.

One business doesn’t reflect a nation’s viewpoint and since winning the Euros, she’s very much been made to feel appreciated by other parts of the country.

It’s truly bizarre though that the UK national sport is sponsored by a brand who dismiss keepers at a time when the government are preaching more opportunities for women in sport.

Imagine England lifting the World Cup.

How can the FA, The Prime Minister and the Future King celebrate equality when one of your players can so publicly be treated differently to her peers?

Surely if you have a team of 11 and 10 get the benefits that the 1 doesn’t, that’s discrimination?

The FA can hide behind the idea that ultimately the choice is out of their hands but let’s see their stance when it comes to renewing contracts?

It’s rare that blatant discrimination happens in public.

If gender wasn’t the criteria but race, religion or age, I wonder if the backlash would be bigger?

It just feels strange that in 2023, one of the faces of equality in female sports makes money off an empire that has a prejudice to a women playing in goal.

Shouldn’t partners of the Football Association be helping promote the women’s game?

Trust me, the next time England’s men are in a World Cup, the FA wouldn’t let this happen and there would be more media coverage for the insult.

Earps has even offered to pay for production herself.

So just in case she doesn’t feel equal to her teammates, on behalf of Justarsenal, especially English fans, we appreciate you…

Dan