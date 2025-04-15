How should Arsenal approach the 2nd leg against Real Madrid?

As I mentioned earlier, there wasn’t a realistic scenario in which Arsenal could achieve a result in the first leg that would allow us to travel to the Spanish capital with complete confidence of reaching the Champions League semi-finals.
Yet, that is precisely what nearly happened.
Of course, the Gunners are now favourites to progress to the next round, but if the opposition were anyone else, I would be less nervous defending a 3-0 lead. This nervousness stems from two factors.
As Gooners, we have been let down countless times before, and we now have a reputation for mentally crumbling when the pressure intensifies. It would be very typical of us to falter on Wednesday.
Most importantly, my nerves are rooted in my respect for Real Madrid. This is European royalty, a club whose entire history is based on finding a way to win knockout football in Europe. While they have never overturned such a large deficit, it is in their DNA to never give up, dig deep, and survive.
That is why thousands of Madridistas will flock to the Bernabéu. Although they are not pleased with their situation, they will fully expect at least a valiant attempt at a comeback. Where other fanbases might give up hope, supporting Los Blancos means adopting a different mindset. In this competition, they have been taught that you don’t accept elimination until it’s mathematically confirmed.
That mentality is ingrained in every manager and player the moment they step through the door. This is not the first time Carlo Ancelotti has faced pressure to keep his job by winning this trophy. Players like Modric, Carvajal, Courtois, and others have countless stories of how toxic the local media and supporters have been, yet the squad’s resilience has swiftly changed the narrative.
Bellingham will recall this time last year, being outplayed at the Etihad but emerging victorious on penalties. V. Junior can tap into memories of being moments away from elimination, only for his team to score twice in three minutes against Bayern Munich.
This has always been Real’s significant advantage in this tie. They have a group of players who frequently perform on this stage and know how to navigate routes to finals, meaning they won’t panic.
Most of our players arriving in Madrid have never been beyond this stage. Some Gooners are more confident than others that the job is done at the Emirates, and ultimately, they should be proven correct. However, a few may be in for a shock at how quickly momentum can shift.
Even if we wake up on Thursday planning for PSG or Aston Villa, some of my peers might find themselves surprised by how uncomfortable the second leg becomes.
An early goal for the home side will change the atmosphere in their stadium. Even if it remains goalless after 70 minutes, the psychology shifts if they suddenly break the deadlock.
This is where our manager earns his money. Not only does he need to discuss potential scenarios and how to react with his players in training, but he must also observe body language and tones of voice. It is his responsibility to ensure that no one boarding that plane is complacent or carrying the wrong attitude—those players should not be starting in Spain.
Mikel Arteta is the third-highest-paid coach in the world, and this is where he justifies that position. He must find the balance between using last week’s result as evidence that we can approach the occasion without fear, while also being cautious not to assume the hard work has been done.
While our manager won’t admit it, he’s not shy about using the darker arts of the sport. We’ve seen him instruct the goalkeeper to take his time at goal kicks, players to stay down, and throw-ins used for time-wasting.
That could well be the tactic, but I would prefer the Spaniard to think like this: If we can score, our hosts would then need to score four times just to force extra time!
Could go 2 ways (obviously)
We sit back and They smash us 5 nil or we play them at their own game and get another convincing victory,they have to open up which will suit us .
Different atmosphere over there so let’s hope the players take it all in 4-1 to Arsenal
Play more possession based football, that’s one of our strengths. Madrid is under pressure not Arsenal, I just don’t see how we can mess this up honestly.
The last ten teams to visit the reining champion in Europe scored on all occasions, so a clean sheet for the cemetery of talents is highly unlikely.
It could really come down to losing the battle but winning the war for Arsenal, one thing for sure they will be caught on the break no doubt about that it’s just a part of the champion’s DNA.
Surely they are going to come at us full throttle hoping for a goal in the first ten minutes, we could very well have a 1 – 1 stalemate at the break.
The cemetery of talents at home is a different animal, if they score in the first ten minutes, it will be the ultimate test for Arsenal.
But Arsenal ruthlessness on the road is well documented, Arsenal must control the midfield, with Partey and Rice sits in a double pivot, ready to release Martineli at a moment notice.
A discipline 4 2 3 1 has to be the set up in the Spanish capital for Arsenal.
I’ve read the excerpts of pre madrid Arteta conference. This guy is too smart to not be carried away by the unassailable looking 1st leg score. The Remontada mantra never frightens Arteta. When he should answer he answers when not he knows how to evade. He respects history like Henry’s goal at Madrid but takes it into current context. His interview resembles how the team is going to approach the game. Streetwise! Those who doubt the overturn of the 3-0 score are the ones who doubted PSV would overturn the 7-1 deficit. Remontada in practice v ARSENAL impossible!
I’ve not come across a pundit or journalist reports predicting Arsenal’s win or draw at SB. Please guys don’t rule out this scenario as well in your analysis. This Arsenal team is 2nd in the most difficult EPL for 3 consecutive seasons for a reason. Arsenal are only crippled by unfortunate matters like unprecedent too many injuries to key players, too many ref inconsistent decisions and unconvincing red cards. The team of brave hearts of Tony Adams and Pat Vieira will not kneel down to hallucination Remontada propaganda.
Hope we can use Villa and Dortmund tonight as examples to help us tomorrow
Yeah Dan examples in what respects? The 1st leg winners became too complacent? Losers threatened but did not succeed at last to overturning the previous results?
Yes lol
I would take that scenario
Arsenal Women currently leading 5-0 in domestic front on their way to closing the gap on leaders Chelsea. They in practice are the harbingers of the men as they did last week when thumping the Real Madrid Women 3-0 at UCL QFs to advance to SFs. I wish Reene Slegers to be present triumphantly at SB tomorrow.
I’d be lying if I said I am not worried especially after Aston Villa nearly forced their tie vs PSG into penalties. We will need to score at least a goal to seal the deal and if we concede in the 1st half then boy will we be in trouble! Anyway, as long as it’s Rice-Partey in midfield and no red-card/brainfarts we will survive.
Real do not press, so we have no reason to sit back. I am sure we will play very similar to the first leg. Don’t give much away and hope Rice can score his 3rd and 4th free kick. Sitting back would be suicide.
We already got them in a scope, all that is left is to eliminate them. Whichever way we the coaching staff see fit, including sitting back, because they are not comfortable with possession neither are they free scoring at the moment. I know fans hate it when their team play that way but in this context I don’t have any problems with it, especially if you consider the fact we are good at defending.