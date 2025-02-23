How should Arsenal approach the summer transfer window?

Arsenal will be busy in the summer after failing to seriously strengthen their squad in the last two transfer windows.

Given that they are in a title race, many expected the Gunners to add firepower to their squad in the most recent transfer window.

Arsenal’s pursuit of new signings in the summer transfer window could be boosted by several departures, freeing up funds that some fans might even consider equivalent to purchasing FIFA coins for their favourite team in FC25.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to win the title this season, however, if his team fails to win a trophy by the end of this campaign, the summer could be his final transfer window as the club’s manager.

He is probably aware of this and is likely already making plans to sign players who would be useful to him.

Arsenal could take three approaches in the summer transfer market, and we will discuss them here.

Approach number One:

Arsenal can focus on spending big money on a few players such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, world-class players who can guarantee an immediate return on investment.

This is the most expensive approach to take, and they could spend up to half a billion euros to acquire enough quality players for the various positions on the team.

However, if the Gunners spend the money on the right talents, they can be confident of beating the other teams to win as many trophies as possible in the shortest possible time.

Approach number Two:

The second and most straightforward approach the Gunners can take towards finding success in the market this summer is to sign cheaper alternatives.

These players are not necessarily inferior and might even perform better than their more expensive counterparts, but Arsenal could sign more stars with less money.

For example, instead of spending heavily to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, the Gunners could instead approach Mateo Retegui from Atalanta.

He would not cost as much as Isak and has proven he can score goals aplenty in Serie A.

However, there is a difference between the Italian top flight and the Premier League, so Retegui might not hit the ground running immediately.

In this instance, Isak could guarantee Arsenal goals in his first season, leading to winning trophies, while Retegui would need time to adjust to the new environment.

Approach number Three:

The third and final approach is to promote within and supplement with experience, which to some degree is what Arsenal have been doing over the last few seasons, however, to date that has not exactly worked out with both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus not showing signs that they are equipped to mentor the younger generation coming through.

Additionally, young talented strikers like Folarin Balogun and Chido Obi-Martin have been allowed to leave and the route to first-team football at the Emirates for young strikers does seem to be a difficult one.

The bottom line is that Arsenal simply must revamp their forward line in the summer, it is now very clear that a clinical goalscorer is required and soon.

Which approach would you like Arsenal to take?