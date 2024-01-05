How should Arsenal use Jesus and Nketiah if a new striker comes in?

Even if Arsenal signs a good striker, do Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus still have a future at the Emirates?
The idea is that one of the two will have to make way for the new striker, but after hearing Glenn Murray’s assessment of the two, I can see how influential they can still be, even if someone comes in and takes over the No. 9 role.
On PL Productions, the ex-Brighton striker said of Nketiah and Jesus, “We refer to Jesus as a number nine, but for me, he hasn’t got that mentality; he drops in; he’s more of a 10, he gets involved in play, and he drops into that space. Nketiah is more of a nine, but he hasn’t got that stature or the physicality just yet; he’s learning.”
If I were to make sense of Murray’s claim, I’d advise Mikel Arteta to consider using Gabriel as a playmaker as an option in one of the two No. 8 roles. With Gabriel’s great technical ability, trickery, and great link-up play, he could be setting up chance after chance for the (hopefully) new Arsenal striker. He may have a bigger influence in this situation because he does everything well except scoring goals frequently.
While Jesus adjusts to his new role as a playmaker, Nketiah may get the pleasure of watching, learning, and filling in as striker when Arteta is eager to rotate with Arsenal’s tight schedule.
So, like me, do you think Nketiah and Gabriel still have a chance to impact Arsenal even if a striker joins?
Daniel O
Jesus could play AM or winger. It’s also good to have him in the CF or false-nine position for some games
As for Nketiah, he isn’t consistent enough to play CF/ false-nine nor is he skilled enough to be a winger. We’d better sell him to make a room for the new CF
Well if we got a new striker, it would make sense to cash in on Nketiah, and rotate with Jesus. From his time at City, we also know that Jesus can play out wide, giving much needed competition for Saka and Martinelli.
If we need the money to secure a new striker we cash in on Nketia which is most likley. If we did keep both nketia and Jesus I think Jesus is a good backup for Saka and solves this problem of over playing Saka and also frees us up to sell Reiss Nelson.
I think we are gonna have to get rid of 1 of Nelson and or Nketia to fund a new striker and maybe ESR.
But ultimately Jesus will play 2nd fiddle to ST and RW roll. With Nelson, ESR and Nketia to be sold in that order of importance