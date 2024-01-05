How should Arsenal use Jesus and Nketiah if a new striker comes in?

Even if Arsenal signs a good striker, do Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus still have a future at the Emirates?

The idea is that one of the two will have to make way for the new striker, but after hearing Glenn Murray’s assessment of the two, I can see how influential they can still be, even if someone comes in and takes over the No. 9 role.

On PL Productions, the ex-Brighton striker said of Nketiah and Jesus, “We refer to Jesus as a number nine, but for me, he hasn’t got that mentality; he drops in; he’s more of a 10, he gets involved in play, and he drops into that space. Nketiah is more of a nine, but he hasn’t got that stature or the physicality just yet; he’s learning.”

If I were to make sense of Murray’s claim, I’d advise Mikel Arteta to consider using Gabriel as a playmaker as an option in one of the two No. 8 roles. With Gabriel’s great technical ability, trickery, and great link-up play, he could be setting up chance after chance for the (hopefully) new Arsenal striker. He may have a bigger influence in this situation because he does everything well except scoring goals frequently.

While Jesus adjusts to his new role as a playmaker, Nketiah may get the pleasure of watching, learning, and filling in as striker when Arteta is eager to rotate with Arsenal’s tight schedule.

So, like me, do you think Nketiah and Gabriel still have a chance to impact Arsenal even if a striker joins?

Daniel O

