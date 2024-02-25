How should Arsenal Women lineup against Spurs to bag next important WSL win?

The last time we saw Arsenal Women play, they were on top of their game in front of a record crowd (60,160) at the Emirates, defeating Manchester United 3-1. Surely, the February international break came at the wrong time. But let’s hope our Gunners can pick up where they left off against United, when they play the Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday March 3rd, kick-off 12.30PM UK.

Tottenham unexpectedly defeated our Arsenal women 1-0 back in December. But, with Arsenal aware that they have the title race in their hands this time, I am worried for Spurs.

Arsenal women have eight games left in the season; they are firmly in the title fight, but a perfect run until the end of the season is their only hope of lifting that trophy.

Well, I believe I know which Arsenal lineup can easily overcome Spurs. Here it is.

Manuela Zinsberger will most likely return to the starting lineup. I have my reservations about the Austrian, but Sabrina D’Angelo, the other option between the sticks is unavailable. D’Angelo had a fantastic game against Manchester United but is currently away with Canada, playing in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Another possibility between the sticks could be Sarah Bouhaddi – the super-experience French keeper, who recently signed a short-term deal with Arsenal, to cover D’Angelo during the period of the Gold Cup.

Katie McCabe is the best option at right back, as Emily Fox is away with the USA women’s national team, also competing in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Lotte Wubben Moy has become an unstoppable force in central defense, and I would aim to maintain her partnership with Laia Codina at central defense. Codina was fantastic against Manchester United; her passing is simply amazing. Steph Catley should be comfortable covering the left back.

Kim Little, Lia Walti, and Victoria Pelova (who was injured versus United) should start in midfield. Hopefully, Pelova will be fit, as she did not appear for the Netherlands v Spain international. The three controlled Manchester United’s midfield, and I expect them to do the same against Spurs.

If I had the choice in attack, I would keep the attacking line of Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, and Cloe Lacasse, who seriously impressed against Manchester United. However, with Lacasse away with Canada in the Concacaf Gold Cup, I would reinstate Caitlin Foord in the starting lineup. Alessia Russo is excellent, but I’d like to give Stina Blackstenius another start and a chance to demonstrate her abilities.

My lineup:

Manuel Zinsberger

Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laia Codina, and Steph Catley.

Victoria Pelova, Lia Walti, and Kim Little

Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, and Caitlin Foord.

What changes would you make to the lineup above?

Danni P

