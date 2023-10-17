How should Arsenal’s midfield line up if Partey does not start against Chelsea?

Ask some of us Gooners what our strongest Arsenal midfield setup versus Chelsea may look like, and most of us will recommend a Partey-Rice-Odegaard midfield, with Partey replacing Jorginho in the midfield we started with versus Manchester City.

That midfield formation has the potential to be the real deal. However, according to Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts, we shouldn’t anticipate it yet. According to Watts, Partey is fit given he wasn’t injured in Ghana’s friendly against Mexico, where he was subbed off at halftime, but he’s unlikely to start our game against Chelsea.

On his YouTube channel, he stated, “My understanding of Thomas Partey’s early withdrawal from Ghana’s game against Mexico at halftime was a pre-determined thing, and they were just trying to manage his minutes after being so long out with injury… Panic over, no need to be concerned.

“I’d be surprised if Thomas Partey starts that game against Chelsea, but we shall wait and see.”

In the London derby, if Mikel Arteta won’t start with Partey, I’m sure he has a strategy for our midfield. He may choose to start with Jorginho or Havertz. Even so, whoever starts, it would be fantastic if Partey is introduced once again as a substitute and he impresses as well as he did against City. Ultimately, this weekend, let’s hope Arteta and the boys paint London Red, which is of course what we expect whoever plays….

Sam P

————————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…