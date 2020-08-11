How should Arteta handle the Martinez v Leno situation?

Martinez Vs Leno- Who’s Your Number 1? By Dan Smith
Arteta didn’t need to hear an interview Martinez gave in Argentina to know that he’s in danger of losing his keeper. As a former player himself, our manager will understand the desire to play and hunger to maximise your career.
There’s a saying that when a team has a poor result at a weekend, it means no-one can knock on their bosses door the following Monday asking for an opportunity. Well, Emiliano’s situation is the opposite.
It’s not Leno’s fault he got injured, and let me clarify Leno has done nothing wrong to suggest he should be dropped. Yet in Sport (sometimes in life) It’s not how you get the baton, it’s what you do when you get it.
Is the baton just too hot for you to handle? Can you carry it a few yards before dropping it? Or do you do what the Argentine did, and shock everyone by how well you do at taking that baton and run with it.
The opportunity never would have existed if his teammate hadn’t got injured at Brighton. He knew that this was it, his one chance, maybe his only chance, to prove to anyone he could compete at the highest level. At the very least, this was a chance to advertise his ability to other outfits, showing them that he was better than someone constantly loaned out to random parts of the world.
It’s been suggested that Leno’s injury might be slightly more serious than first thought, meaning that at least for the start of the season, Martinez will get his wish and have even more game time at the Emirates. Yet eventually everyone will be fit, and a choice will have to be made.
In my opinion you can’t drop Martinez on current form, what message would that send to the rest of the dressing room? No different to if your third-choice striker suddenly went on a goal scoring run, you would see how long it continues; Martinez should be between the posts till he does something wrong.
Is that harsh on Leno? Ruthless even? Yeah …. but I like that and for too long the Gunners haven’t been ruthless enough. Arteta should not do what’s best for either man, but what’s best for Arsenal. Give us the best possibility of winning the next fixture. At the moment that’s taking advantage of a player’s momentum.
Leno is a professional and will understand how sport works. It’s easier to explain to Leno why he needs to bide his time, rather than telling someone playing so well why he’s back on the bench.
I’m not suggesting long term that we change who our number 1 is, I’m maybe suggesting you make it clear to both that one doesn’t exist?
Create competition, a healthy rivalry because again the team will be the one that benefits.
They say form is temporary, class is permanent. That’s the next thing for Martinez to prove. For the first time he’s got some spotlight, some buzz, the media suddenly wants interviews with him. How does he now cope with that expectation?
The hope is he will become even better if he has Leno breathing down his neck. Then when Leno plays, he will want to be better than before to earn back his spot. There are enough games where you could go back and forth between the two for the whole campaign. One starts in the League, the other the cups and then alternate.
Without sounding arrogant, we should qualify out of the Europa League group stages, so that’s at least a minimum of 8 games in Europe. Combine that with our history of a run in the domestic cups and you can promise both goalies plenty of minutes.
Long term, there will always be the pressure of cashing in on one. Especially when you don’t know when you’re getting match day revenue and when you’re sacking 55 staff. From a business point of view, those above Arteta will always look at an asset that is not being utilised, while rivals will know we have a very good keeper as a sub.
In the short term though, Arteta can say the right thing to keep both keepers happy and use competition to help the team.
Who Would Be Your Number 1. Martinez or Leno?
Dan Smith
Like it or not he is top class
Martinez has to play himself out from the job by playing bad in my opinion. But what does Leno feel about that. He was in beast mode himself before the injury. I feel that there is a real chance of one of them being sold. Not envying Arteta over this. And I do not want either of them to leave.
The best performer is the number 1, thats just how it works, Arteta has nothing to learn there, thats just the way it is. Its not nothing new.
No brainer for me. Martinez is the man. Leno was and hopefully still is a good keeper after this recent injury is behind him but I feel more secure at the back with Martinez, especially when it comes to aerial attacks and corners. He seems a more demanding presence.
Perhaps Leno is superior playing out with his feet but in the other aspects, I prefer Martinez.
@Reggie True, but the problem is if both keepers consider themselves to be the best. To me the difference is razor thin. And judging by Martinez comments he is not going to accept the bench.
Put his trust in Martinez and make him number one.
He is bigger and stronger than Leno and has authority in the box that Leno has never had. Leno looks like a boy amongst men when he comes out for the ball in the box.
Martinez makes us quickly forget that Leno was man of the match on more than a few occasions, and while we praise Auba for the goals, if it wasn’t for the heroics of Leno in many of the games, we’d have been on the lower side of the table.
Like someone earlier said, I feel more secure on aerial balls with Martinez in goal, and I like his long balls too.
We could just sell Martinez for 45m, bring in John Hart who is free agent to be our 2nd then use the money to buy Sarr or Doucoure from Watford or anyone we want. Martinez form is a blip and let’s use advantage of his current form to cash in becoz it won’t be forever
Solving football complexities is not about making people happy….
You choose the best player for that position. Simple and straightforward.
Martinez is by far the better keeper, so should be No. 1 regardless of Leno’s pricetag or people’s sentiments.
Spot on Dan Smith.
In sport, as in life, you have to take every chance that comes your way. Unfortunately, Leno was injured and Martinez has taken the opportunity with both hands (sorry for the pun!) and excelled. As they say, possession is nine tenths of the law and Leno has to wait his opportunity to win back the starting goal keeping position.
In cricket many a wicket keeper has played with injured fingers and hands, rather than give his understudy a chance. As Ian Hely said you don’t give a mug an even chance.
Leno must win back his place. Competition is good for Arsenal.
Surely we have learned by now that we have to take statements by players, in second languages especially, with a grain of salt.
I read the same transcript (translated of course) and I don’t see a crisis. In fact, I would be rather concerned if Martinez simply said that “Leno is number one and I am going back into the shadows”.
He had a great year and thinks he deserved a chance to start. And he did and he does. Leno deserves a crack as well.
Arteta’s challenge this year will be to manage both. We may end up selling one of the goalies but that is at least a year away.
It is a very nice challenge to have.
And besides, it will give the board another great ongoing discussion topic with diehard Leno vs. diehard Martinez fans 🙂
What I most liked of all DANS sensible and wellpenned article was the line about us needing to be ruthless and putting the club well before the needs of any player. I recommend this course of action to those few and fast regressing diehards who, even now, think Ozil hard done by. Incredible though that may seem. Eh KEN?
Some of us would go further and regard those players who are actually harming our club, ie the clubs enemy, Ozil again, , as needing to be driven out ASAP,using WHATEVER legal weapons we have.