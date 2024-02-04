How should Eidevall lineup his Arsenal Women squad for WSL clash with the Hammers?

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women will make the short trip to Dagenham today, 4th February, to face off against 11th on the table West Ham, in another London Derby. Arsenal will be looking to continue their 2024 unbeaten run and walk away with all three important points, away from home. With most of our women available, I expect Eidevall to bring out a strong line up to face the struggling West Ham. The Hammers do create plenty of opportunities at goal and will be trying to throw a spanner in the works for Arsenal’s season. Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up today.

In goal, Manuela Zinsberger. After recently signing a new contract with the club, I think Zinsberger is the clear number one choice going forward for Eidevall. After a few great games between the sticks, and picking up a clean sheet in her last game against Liverpool, I think she gets the nod, and keeps her position between the sticks. She will be hoping for another clean sheet today to add to her tally.

In defence I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Amanda Ilestedt, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley. Katie McCabe is normally a guaranteed starter but, after picking up one too many yellow cards this season, she’s set to miss out on our game with West Ham. No need to worry though, because I’m sure Catley can do more than enough to see us through the game, facing off against a few of her compatriots today – we are looking at a real Matilda fest! Ilestedt and Wubben-Moy have created a great bond at the back, looking solid whenever partnered together. And Fox has been unreal since joining the club, only this week being nominated for POTM, after just a month with our Gunners.

In the midfield I expect a three of Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Vivianne Miedema. Miedema has been on fire recently and has finally looked back to her old confident self. After last weeks goal against Liverpool, I don’t think it would be right to drop her but we could see Kim Little if not. Pelova has been linking up well with both Fox and Mead on the right side, and has been a dangerous player for us all season. Cooney-Cross, I think, gets the nod over Lia Walti this week. The last time we faced West Ham Cooney-Cross was on fire, assisting two of the three goals, and was a menace in the middle.

In attack I expect a front three of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. Mead and Foord have been in great form, and have recently been finding the back of the net with no problem. I have no doubt that they will be a dominant force today too. Russo also has been good recently but I’d like to see her be a bit more clinical in front of goal.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Cooney-Cross

Mead – Miedema -Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Eidevall will line his squad up today?

Daisy Mae

