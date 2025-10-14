How soon will Arsenal get Martin Odegaard back in action?

Martin Odegaard was forced off during the first half of Arsenal’s recent match against West Ham, an injury that will prevent him from participating in Norway’s fixtures during the current international window. The midfielder has suffered a frustrating series of injuries this season, even setting an unwanted record by failing to complete the first half in three consecutive Premier League matches. This latest setback, a knee problem, is particularly serious and is expected to sideline him for an extended period.

Impact on Arsenal and Norway

As reported by the BBC, Odegaard’s absence is a significant blow for both Arsenal and the Norwegian national team. The Gunners will miss his creativity and influence in midfield, which have been key to their performances in the league so far. Norway, meanwhile, had hoped to field him during the November international break, a crucial period as they aim to secure qualification for the World Cup. Unfortunately, the latest update confirms that he will not be available, ending any possibility of his participation during this important stretch.

Recovery and Future Considerations

The report indicates that Odegaard is likely to remain out of action until at least the end of the November international break. While this is disappointing news for both club and country, it does provide Arsenal with a clearer understanding of when he may return. The Gunners will be able to plan his reintegration carefully, ensuring that he is fully fit and avoiding the risk of further injury. With the remainder of the season ahead, there is sufficient time for Odegaard to recover fully and contribute to Arsenal’s campaign in the months to come.

Although the news is not ideal, the focus will now be on rehabilitation and ensuring that Odegaard returns in optimal condition. His presence will be vital for Arsenal as they continue to compete in the Premier League and pursue their objectives across all competitions. Patience and careful management will be essential to guarantee that the midfielder can resume his role without aggravating his knee problem and maintain the high standards he has set in previous seasons.

