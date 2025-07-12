How Sporting will respond to Gyokeres pre-season no-show

Sporting Club have yet to welcome Viktor Gyokeres back for pre-season, despite having already extended the date of his expected return. The Swedish striker remains at the centre of ongoing transfer negotiations between Sporting and Arsenal, with both clubs continuing to discuss terms for a potential deal.

Arsenal have made Gyokeres their priority target for the striker position in this window and are eager to secure his signature before the new campaign begins. Although the Gunners are confident that the player fits perfectly into their plans, the lack of progress in talks has proven frustrating.

Player Stands Firm Amid Tensions

Despite being under contract with Sporting, Gyokeres has not reported back for training. He is currently on holiday in Sweden and has reportedly communicated that he does not intend to return to the Portuguese club. The striker has packed his belongings and is believed to be ready to join Arsenal as soon as the deal is finalised.

According to Sport Witness, Sporting are not pleased with the player’s continued absence and are considering disciplinary action. His no-show has raised concerns within the club, and they are weighing possible sanctions against him. However, this threat does not appear to be troubling Gyokeres, who is reportedly focused solely on making the move to the Emirates.

Arsenal Continue to Push for Agreement

While negotiations have yet to yield an agreement, neither Arsenal nor Sporting have walked away from the table. Both parties remain hopeful that a deal can be reached, even though progress has been slow. Arsenal is aware of the urgency, especially given Gyokeres’ firm stance and the potential disruption to Sporting’s preparations.

The striker’s desire to join Arsenal has been clear from the outset, and he is reportedly putting considerable personal and professional risk on the line to force the move. His commitment to joining the Gunners reflects how much he values this opportunity. Arsenal will now need to act swiftly to find common ground with Sporting and bring the saga to a close.

Securing Gyokeres would be a significant statement of intent as Arsenal continue to strengthen their squad for the new season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…