How Sporting will respond to Gyokeres pre-season no-show

Sporting Club have yet to welcome Viktor Gyokeres back for pre-season, despite having already extended the date of his expected return. The Swedish striker remains at the centre of ongoing transfer negotiations between Sporting and Arsenal, with both clubs continuing to discuss terms for a potential deal.
Arsenal have made Gyokeres their priority target for the striker position in this window and are eager to secure his signature before the new campaign begins. Although the Gunners are confident that the player fits perfectly into their plans, the lack of progress in talks has proven frustrating.
Player Stands Firm Amid Tensions
Despite being under contract with Sporting, Gyokeres has not reported back for training. He is currently on holiday in Sweden and has reportedly communicated that he does not intend to return to the Portuguese club. The striker has packed his belongings and is believed to be ready to join Arsenal as soon as the deal is finalised.
According to Sport Witness, Sporting are not pleased with the player’s continued absence and are considering disciplinary action. His no-show has raised concerns within the club, and they are weighing possible sanctions against him. However, this threat does not appear to be troubling Gyokeres, who is reportedly focused solely on making the move to the Emirates.
Arsenal Continue to Push for Agreement
While negotiations have yet to yield an agreement, neither Arsenal nor Sporting have walked away from the table. Both parties remain hopeful that a deal can be reached, even though progress has been slow. Arsenal is aware of the urgency, especially given Gyokeres’ firm stance and the potential disruption to Sporting’s preparations.
The striker’s desire to join Arsenal has been clear from the outset, and he is reportedly putting considerable personal and professional risk on the line to force the move. His commitment to joining the Gunners reflects how much he values this opportunity. Arsenal will now need to act swiftly to find common ground with Sporting and bring the saga to a close.
Securing Gyokeres would be a significant statement of intent as Arsenal continue to strengthen their squad for the new season.
I suspect Gyokeres will never willingly step on the pitch again for SL regardless of whether a deal goes through with the Arsenal or not.
If Suarez had done the same as Gyokores, we may have ended up with him but he and his agent didn’t push. Good on Gyokores.
👍 Reggie. The term “integrity” comes to mind although I realize I may be naive here.
So we haggle over Gyokeres price, but jump straightaway and pay 65 million for Havertz?
No haggling, pay Chelsea more than transfer value for Noni, 50 million?
115 million worth of Chelsea on the bench, but bristling over a few million more for Gyokeres? He has done everything for the move, yet we still wait.
No excuses if they fail to bring in a top striker. It’s clear to everyone we need a striker, meanwhile we have built a midfield lacking pace, athleticism, and beating defenders one on one. Hope I am wrong, time will tell.
We don’t really know the details of these deals, just the total package. For all we know, Chelsea allow us to pay in installments over a longer period and for all we know, Sporting want all the fixed amount upfront. It’s really difficult to compare different purchases unless you have all the information.
I’ve always suspected the total package is never the only issue with transfers. For instance, if we are paying Madueke’s fee in three installments, we might only be paying £16 million now, leaving us with more room to invest without violating PSR.
Berta sounds like he knows what he’s doing. There’s no reason to overspend especially if the player clearly doesn’t want to play for Sporting anymore. Sooner or later something will give.
It dose t matter if its in instalments or not we are still paying 52 million pound on player that seems a luxury,no qualms going straight in paying that money but quibbling over 5 million for a proven goalscorer .
Seems to be a lot of fans that are commenting on a player which they haven’t actually watched ,can guarantee 98%of fans on here haven’t watched him play .
Your point regarding the transfers being more complex than we give them credit for is well taken. However, please correct me if I’m wrong, but I was under the assumption that cash flows did not affect the PSR results. I thought that the PSR numbers would be based on the yearly expense associated with ratably amortizing the player’s original contract cost over the life of their contract regardless of when the actual payments were made.
Of course, economically there is typically a benefit to paying in installments rather than paying immediately and this has likely been an element of virtually every set of transfer negotiations ESR has been involved in.
Response to Onyango.
I have to admit, I’m not fully knowledgeable on how PSR works. I’m working on the assumption that every PSR window lasts three years and there’s a limit on what can be spent in this window regardless of cash flow.
We also have to consider that the club could still be paying for past transfers(like Rice maybe?) so they have to go for deal structures that won’t affect our ability to spend in the future (like I suspect was the case last summer,not just for us but other clubs like Liverpool and City).
I also have a feeling that they are looking to buy players with resale value who can be sold for profit in a couple of years which will only boost our PSR standing. Historically we’ve been poor at selling and that must be one of the things Berta was brought to fix.
Thanks for the reply Onyango. Yes, the future selling value of our players has been vastly improved in the last few seasons. The attention to longer-term planning has been a great thing to witness.