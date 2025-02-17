How sustainable is it to rely on Merino and others as a false nine?

Mikel Merino came to Arsenal’s rescue on Saturday as the Gunners secured a hard-fought victory over Leicester City despite being without a recognised striker.

It was their first match since losing Kai Havertz to a long-term injury, a setback that has left them without a striker for the remainder of the season. Rather than turning to the free agency market to reinforce their attacking options, Arsenal have instead decided to rely on their existing squad to provide the necessary goals.

The Gunners have several talented players capable of stepping up in front of goal, and Merino demonstrated that with his decisive performance in the fixture. His contribution proved vital, ensuring Arsenal took all three points against struggling opposition.

However, can any team realistically expect to win a league title without a proper striker? Arsenal appears to believe they can, but this assumption could prove to be a significant miscalculation. The team laboured through the game against Leicester, a side battling relegation, and while their supporters will be relieved by the result, the performance itself was far from convincing.

Many clubs have dispatched Leicester with far greater ease this season, which is why Arsenal must remain cautious and not get carried away by this victory. The lack of a recognised striker is already proving problematic, and the difficulty they faced against a weaker opponent should be a warning sign.

Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard endured a frustrating game, failing to make any meaningful impact in the final third. Meanwhile, Merino’s match-winning display, while impressive, may not be something Arsenal can count on regularly for the rest of the season.

Arsenal is playing a dangerous game by assuming they have enough attacking options to consistently find goals when needed. Relying on midfielders and wingers to provide the firepower is not a sustainable strategy for a title-challenging side. If they continue down this path, they may soon discover that their reluctance to strengthen their attacking options was a costly mistake.