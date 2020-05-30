How teams can feel at home if their games are played on neutral grounds

One part of Project Restart that remains unclear is if the Premier League will accept recommendations for some high-profile games to be played on neutral grounds.

The Premier League is set to be restarted next month after clubs voted to restart the campaign on the 17th of June.

There had been suggestions that teams would have to play their games away from home and on neutral grounds to avoid crowds gathering as they are played behind closed doors.

However, the police have assured clubs that they can host their games at home with their help, but they suggest that some high-profile games be moved to neutral grounds.

The Premier League is yet to decide on that, but the Daily Mail is claiming that should some games be moved away to neutral grounds, the home team will be made to feel at home as much as possible.

Some of the gestures that the Premier League would use to achieve that include allowing the teams to pick their walkout music, goal music and the use of their usual stadium announcer for the moved games.

Arsenal’s north London derby against Tottenham is one of the many games that police have identified as too high-profile to be played in the home team’s stadium.