How Ted Drake’s Legacy Has Shaped My Life and Arsenal Journey

For some people, being related to a well-known footballer completely changes the trajectory of their lives and circumstances. For me, however, that has never really been the case.

As many readers know, my great-grandad was Arsenal legend Ted Drake, who to this day still holds the record for the most goals scored in a single English top-flight match. His seven-goal haul against Aston Villa on 14 December 1935 remains untouched more than 90 years later. He also scored 139 goals in 184 appearances for Arsenal and currently sits fifth on the club’s all-time goalscoring list, having held second place for many years after retiring from football in 1945.

Growing Up with the Legacy of Ted Drake

Back then, football and society were very different. While footballers admittedly earned a good wage compared to the average worker, their status was not blown out of proportion. They were not treated like celebrities and certainly did not live in the bubbles that many modern players occupy today.

I was often told how my great-grandad took part in community events with local schools in the Highbury and Islington area alongside several of his Arsenal teammates during the club’s famous “Golden Era” of the 1930s. While researching through the British Newspaper Archive, I also discovered reports of him returning to his hometown of Southampton and taking part in football events with local youngsters. On one occasion he struggled to score and jokingly remarked that he had forgotten to bring his “scoring boots” with him.

His commitment to the community continued well into later life. During the 1970s he regularly handed out medals at junior football finals held at Highbury. One person once told me that his father had played in one of those finals and that “no one knew who he was” – meaning Ted himself. Yet there he was, still giving his time to young footballers in his late fifties.

He also regularly opened the Oakley Fete, a village event in Hampshire during the 1970s and 1980s, where members of his family lived near Basingstoke.

Footballers today still contribute to community projects, but perhaps not to the same extent as previous generations. If you saw Martin Ødegaard walking down the street today, he would naturally carry an almost otherworldly presence. During Ted’s era, footballers mixed far more freely with society and were much more approachable. Admittedly, the world was also less volatile and more predictable in many ways, at least according to stories shared by older generations.

Being related to one of English football’s great figures has not brought me fame or fortune. Instead, it has led me towards greater self-discovery, ancestral healing and a deeper understanding of my roots.

When I attended Arsenal’s Togetherness Project during the creation of the Emirates Stadium banners, I spoke with Lynn Hapgood, daughter of Arsenal and England captain Eddie Hapgood. She told me that Ted was “always on the go and couldn’t sit still,” which perfectly describes me as well.

Sadly, I did not inherit the footballing talent. During my Sunday League days I played in defence rather than attack, despite dreaming of scoring goals like Ted. That simply wasn’t my forte.

How Arsenal Helped Me Find Purpose

Earlier this year I received a private ADHD diagnosis, which brought a great sense of relief and understanding. Looking back at stories about various relatives on both sides of my family, including Ted, it made me wonder whether he may also have been neurodiverse.

He was renowned for his precision, accuracy and sense of humour in the Arsenal dressing room, while reportedly frustrating managers George Allison and Tom Whittaker by occasionally not paying full attention during training sessions.

A couple of family stories stand out. Despite working as a gas reader in Southampton, he once nearly set his house on fire while attempting to repair the boiler at his Wimbledon home. He excelled in football, maths and English, but practical tasks were perhaps not always his strongest area.

Towards the end of his life, he would also impulsively leave the house simply to find someone to chat with on the street.

I can relate to many of those traits myself, including impulsiveness, risk-taking and becoming completely immersed in my passions. My love of writing eventually led me to Just Arsenal and, more recently, to publishing Poems of The Arsenal.

My love for Arsenal was passed down through the generations, and writing regularly about the club feels both natural and purposeful. Producing articles for Just Arsenal has been incredibly rewarding, especially when reading encouraging comments from what I genuinely believe is the best Arsenal community online.

Learning more about Ted and appreciating what he achieved also inspired me to ensure his legacy would not be forgotten in the modern game.

That determination led to a 30-year campaign finally resulting in Arsenal installing a commemorative plaque in his honour at Highbury last year. It also drove a nine-month effort, across two separate attempts, to have him inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

Those campaigns, combined with my writing and family connection, have given me an enormous sense of purpose, fulfilment and gratitude.

As I celebrate my 24th birthday this week, I feel incredibly blessed and humbled by the opportunities this journey has provided.

To the one and only Arsenal and Just Arsenal community – thank you.

COYG.

What do you make of Liam’s story, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and share your own Arsenal family connections if you have them.

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