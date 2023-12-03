How the Arsenal Women U-19’s are flying for the Young Lionesses in the Algarve Cup

While all focus is on our senior Arsenal women who are out on international duty, our Gunner women U-19’s are also out on international duty and deserve recognition.

In this piece, I’d like to focus on how the young Gunners have fared with the England U-19s during this international break.

Araya Dennis (Arsenal, dual registered with Crystal Palace), Katie Reid (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford), Maddy Earl, Freya Godfrey (Arsenal, loan to Charlton Athletic), Laila Harbert (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford), and Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal, dual registered with Watford) are all in the England U-19s squad.

Versus Portugal

Freya Godfrey scored a penalty in the 2-2 draw to see them start the Algarve Cup tournament with a draw. Other than Freya, Madison Earl and Katie Read started the game.

Versus Sweden U-19s

Freya Godfrey and Araya Dennis scored a goal each in the 5-1 win for the Algarve Cup in their second game of the tournament. Araya also got an assist, and Laila Harbert also started. Katie Reid and Maddy Earl were 2nd-half substitutes, but Michelle Agyemang stayed on the bench.

In their next fixture, they play the Netherlands. Good luck to them.

It is worth noting that the England senior women’s team had a 3-2 comeback win over the Dutch on Friday. In a game where Beth Mead was introduced at the start of the second half, Russo came on in the 68th minute, but Lotte Wubben Moy didn’t play. The Lionesses are still well positioned to win their nation’s league, League A Group 1. They like that the Dutch have 9 points, meaning they have to win versus Scotland this Tuesday, win it by many goals, and hope the Netherlands don’t beat Belgium. Or if the Dutch beat Belgium, they (the Lionesses) should have scored at least 3 goals more than the Dutch to be able to top the group, as they will have the same points.

Michelle Maxwell

