How the coronavirus pandemic places Arsenal in pole position to land Chris Smalling

The current coronavirus outbreak could be playing in favour of Arsenal in the transfer market as they look to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United.

According to TeamTalk, the Gunners have made the AS Roma loanee one of the top targets after he revived his career in the Italian capital.

Smalling struggled at Manchester United before making the move to Italy in the summer and he seems to have rebooted his career with impressive performances for the capital city club.

Smalling had earlier on claimed that he was happy in Rome and would be fine if Roma made his loan move permanent, however, the same report claims that he may have changed his mind because of the current pandemic.

Apparently, the England defender not able to see his family members back home because of the lockdown caused by the pandemic, he is reconsidering remaining in Italy.

His desire to move back where he can be close to his family plays into the hands of Arsenal not just because they play in England but because they are a London club.

Smalling joined Manchester United from Fulham and he reportedly still has most of his family members in London and a move to the Emirates would give him the chance to be close to his loved ones.