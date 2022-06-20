How the Kroenke family is slowing down Arsenal’s summer business

Arsenal has reportedly just added Fabio Vieira to their squad, and fans expect them to complete the transfer of more players in the coming days.

Reports have also linked the likes of Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus with a move to the Emirates in recent days.

If Arsenal doesn’t act fast, other suitors could beat them to their signatures, and Mikel Arteta is working hard to avoid that.

The Arsenal gaffer is reportedly keen to get all his transfer business done fast.

He is pushing for that to happen, but The Independent reports that Arsenal’s owners, the Kroenke family, are slowing things down.

This is because they have demanded that every transfer decision goes through them before they are approved.

This means they have a major say on who the club brings in before the transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to finish our transfer business fast because the next campaign starts earlier than normal.

Getting that done will also help the manager prepare well in preseason with all his players.

It is not such a bad thing if the Kroenkes want the transfer decisions to go through them, they just need to speed up their response time so that we can get more done faster.

