How the Kroenke family is slowing down Arsenal’s summer business

Arsenal has reportedly just added Fabio Vieira to their squad, and fans expect them to complete the transfer of more players in the coming days.
Reports have also linked the likes of Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus with a move to the Emirates in recent days.
If Arsenal doesn’t act fast, other suitors could beat them to their signatures, and Mikel Arteta is working hard to avoid that.
The Arsenal gaffer is reportedly keen to get all his transfer business done fast.
He is pushing for that to happen, but The Independent reports that Arsenal’s owners, the Kroenke family, are slowing things down.
This is because they have demanded that every transfer decision goes through them before they are approved.
This means they have a major say on who the club brings in before the transfer window closes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to finish our transfer business fast because the next campaign starts earlier than normal.
Getting that done will also help the manager prepare well in preseason with all his players.
It is not such a bad thing if the Kroenkes want the transfer decisions to go through them, they just need to speed up their response time so that we can get more done faster.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Maybe they’ve begun to question the club’s transfers seeing that they outspent every club last summer and their reward was early exits from the cups, finished 5th playing only one game weekly and completely bottling top four. And so it begins…
so true dgr8xt…that said, it’s difficult to believe that the owners are the stumbling block considering the fact that we just paid over the number for someone who appeared to be off most people’s/team’s radars…so if this is the case and the Kroenke’s are balking at the notion of making more substantial investments this off-season, why would we pursue this course of action before properly redressing our most pressing needs…the whole argument seems incredibly counter-intuitive, in that if I was MA and I knew that I had a finite amount of funds available to me, I would naturally prioritize those positional needs that were of the utmost importance…as such, the Vieira buy suggests that either this whole argument is bogus or maybe MA’s earlier statements weren’t to be believed, regarding our TW objectives moving forward…another cake and eat it too PR-contrived moment of nonsense, meant to provide our MIT and his administrative sidekick with another built-in excuse
Maybe our transfer kitty is about £500m. Else why would we spend €40m on Ødegaard’s position and another €49m on another central defender when our obvious needs of a CF and CM haven’t been addressed properly? Let’s hope MA knows what he’s doing
In my mind Tielemens and Bissouma would have cost far less than a combination of Vieira and Raphinha…with a great deal more liklihood for success.The main risk should be taken on a new centre forward and rather than bringing in “Lacazette 2.0” in a player who will never be a prolific goalscorer I would rather see a “beast” like Osimhen playing for Arsenal.A player who has the potential to be Arsenal’s “Drogba” but the coach will undoubtedly plump for someone who will be far easier to manage and will undoubtedly spend the next few years working really hard but rarely excite us as fans.
I wonder what do you gain in finding the negative side in every Arsenal story? Tbh it’s irritating if the kroenkes don’t spend you whine if they do you say they spend to much now you’re saying they’re stalling like we don’t have over 2 months before the window closes please let’s be fair when analyzing our club
how dare you attack JOEL in such an aggressive manner!
Nothing aggressive whatsoever in his post, and I am sure he can defend himself
That wasn’t my intention please infact I’m talking to everyone in the comments