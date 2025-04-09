How the Spanish press reacted to Arsenal’s demolition of Real Madrid

Arsenal’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals sent shockwaves across Spain—though perhaps not in Barcelona, where a few fans might have quietly enjoyed their arch-rivals being humbled.

Few expected the Gunners to deliver such a dominant performance against the reigning European champions. But at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s side executed their game plan to perfection. They played with energy, precision, and fearlessness, dismantling a Madrid team packed with experience and star power.

The atmosphere in North London was electric, with Arsenal fans creating a wall of noise and support from the first whistle to the last. It was the kind of night that will be remembered by supporters for years to come—and equally, one that Madrid fans will want to forget quickly.

According to Independent Sport, the Spanish media went into meltdown in the aftermath of the match, stunned by how convincingly their biggest club had been outplayed. Mundo Deportivo led with the damning headline: “Humiliated.” Sport didn’t hold back either, writing that Madrid were “Really hurting.” Meanwhile, AS struck a more defiant tone: “Obliged to perform another miracle.”

There’s no doubt Madrid will look to mount a comeback in the return leg. After all, they’ve performed miracles in Europe before, and the Bernabéu is known for unforgettable nights. But Arsenal’s job is far from done. As impressive as the home leg was, Arteta will know that the only way to truly finish this off is to go to Madrid with the same mentality—to win again, not just to defend a lead.

Madrid still possesses the talent to punish any lapse in focus. But Arsenal proved they belong on this stage. Now, they just need one more fearless performance to prove they’re ready to go all the way.