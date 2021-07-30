How these Arsenal fans reacted to the news of Granit Xhaka’s extension…

Arsenal fans react to Xhaka contract talks
Out of nowhere! Arsenal handing a contract extension to Granit Xhaka could not have been guessed by anyone.
But the Gunners came out with a different trick altogether from their hat, at the time when the club were being linked to Bruno Guimarães, Manuel Locatelli and Ruben Neves.
If Xhaka ends up signing that piece of paper, it will be intriguing to see what actually happens with his future in a few years’ time.
Jack Grealish penned a new deal with Aston Villa last September for five years, but Manchester City have lodged a bid for the Englishman after just one year.
Thus, it won’t be perplexing if Xhaka ends up leaving the Emirates Stadium next summer. And that too for a higher fee as the clubs across Europe will start generating money from matchday tickets.
Regardless, here’s how Arsenal supporters reacted to the news of Granit Xhaka’s likely contract extension:
We’ve all spent months speculating over who our Xhaka replacement will be only for it to be Xhaka himself.
We have been waiting for As Roma to sign Granit Xhaka only for reports to say that Arsenal are ready to offer him a new contract after Roma failed to make a good bid for the midfielder, even if you want us to be positive, this club is such a joke of a club!
Yo imagine if our window is:
Tavares, Lokonga, White, Xhaka new contract and Odegaard on loan.
LOOOOOOOL
Xhaka after he signs the new Contract. pic.twitter.com/bkGxXhZaUn
Arsenal have actually gone from Aouar , Locatelli and Neves to a new contract for Granit Xhaka 😭 pic.twitter.com/bzAjtjckJb
If Granit Xhaka is staying, excellent!
AS Roma must be very silly to think they can force our hands. I hope this is sorted soon enough.
Edu: "Mikel, I know you wanted a Xhaka type. How about Xhaka?" pic.twitter.com/TabcFjJjbH
Whether it’s a ploy to get Roma to stump up or not,I’d be happy to see Granit Xhaka sign a new deal and continue his good form for Arsenal. He’s proven time and again what an important player he can be for us
I’ve always said Xhaka is under appreciated at Arsenal & that’s never gone down well with some. But I’ll ask you this, why should we accept below his market value? We’ve been a soft touch in the market for years & from that perspective, we’re right to not be bullied into a sale.
Xhaka after signing the ting pic.twitter.com/I0QDBEFYno https://t.co/psPtr1Oa75
Oh blimey! God bless those news outlets that reported that Arsenal and Roma have already agreed on the fee and Xhaka’s move to Italy is imminent.
The Gunners might be playing mind games with their Italian counterparts to force them to pay the asking price. But who knows what’s happening behind the scenes.
Things will get a lot clearer in the next few days, or even weeks, given it’s Arsenal.
There was only one writer who stuck his head out and said that Granit Xhaka would not be sold this summer – Step forward Admin Pat!
Yash is smart! 2 articles of Xhaka in just over an hour.
He knows what gets people commenting!
As I said in another article, he will go later in the window.
Keeping him is one thing but no need for a new contract at higher wages. Criminally stupid! It will not increase Xhaka’s very limited sale value. Instead, it will make him impossible to sell as no team who wants him will be able to afford him.
Good news as I don’t want him leave. If Xhaka should leave Arsenal, I will want Arsenal 2 replace him with Bissouma. But that’s not gonna happen cuz Arsenal’s not gonna have 3 African players in midfielders at once. Considering their call up 2 Afcon. So our most consistent midfielder should stay put.
Agree. Wage increase espescially. It means Arteta and Edu actually think he’s a good player. There is news Bellerin will be getting a similar reward for being mediocre. We just keep going backwards if these things happen. Total shambles of a club. Seems we are keeping every player that has been a part of our downward spiral as if that will make things any better. Bellerin espescially I dont understand how anyone at hte club can seriously still rate him.
Xhaka is arsenal’s fulcrum and our engine! sign man
Then we are in trouble!!!!!!!
I totally agree with you.. the games we played without him last season were awful to watch.. We cannot replace him this window and please not Neves or Local boy telli is close to his level..
He is coming into his prime. It would have been ridiculous to spend years developing him, through all his mistake, and then, now that he finally seems to have found his stride, sell him for pennies. He is the real deal. Underappreciated much.
Some of those fans’ posts in the article are correct, because Xhaka is totally underrated and underappreciated
His positioning, forward passes, aerial ability, left foot and work rate are essential in our midfield. He just needs to stay cool and minimize his errors
However, Arsenal need to make sure his full commitment, by adding some preventive and bonus clauses on his new contract. These are to prevent another intentional neck grabbing incident and other errors, also to boost his performance
Come on he’s crap at best
He was just a victim of Wenger’s and Emery’s systems. He’s been playing well under Arteta’s, aside from his red card and fatal error
Favre, Wenger, Emery, Ljungberg, Arteta, Petkovic and Mourinho made (will make) him their key player. His Euro performance also showed his true capabilities, when he was fully loved and supported by the fans
We can’t replace too many players in one transfer window as well, because the new players need at least one season to adapt
I keep saying after white we or not signing anyone that’s our window 3 good players but or great like mikel edu and stan promised and we be lucky to finish 8th this season more like 10 th to 12 th
Xhaka is available on the cheap and Roma are the only club on the continent interested in him. Hmmm. Xhaka doesn’t make bench for a single one of the other top 6 clubs (are we even still considered part of that btw? ). Ask rival fans if they want him and you’ll get a laugh. Only Arsenal fans seems to rate him, even when he makes awful mistakes, does useless passes all game, and has been here for FIVE years now and hasn’t convinced in a single season yet?? I can’t believe anyone is celebrating this.
Oh I am celebrating this and I will paint a picture.. when Giroud was about to leave a lot of fans said good riddance but he in fact went to a better team like his national team and the rest is history.. Arsenal fans don’t want to admit that the full team including the coach is shit and pin all the failures on a scapegoat Xhaka the same thing that drove Winaljdum to quit Liverpool.. our player of the season did not make the premier league team of the season but Xhaka did and guess what it was only Arsenal fans who were surprised he did because we have gotten to a point where we can no longer see without bias.. I had already predicted another Martinez situation but MA seems like he is starting to live up to the hype.
What a load of Baloney Xhaka did not make the premier league team of the season. RUBBISH! Is that you xhaka?
Reggie 🤣🤣🤣😼 l am Quincy I am not Xhaka man..
He was in the CIES team of the season, which bases its decisions purely on hard facts from OPTA stats that take into account the efficiency of players at both an individual and collective level.
You are what we call an emotional fan, once your image of a player is tainted, then he can do no right.
CEIS Balony, the only true team of the year is the premier league team of the season and xhaka didn’t even make the reserve team. Please please tell me why this fabulous player cant even attract a bid from anyone in the world of more than 15 mil, if hes as good as you are trying to say he is? Dont just go on my opinions, go on facts!
My observation.. Bruno, Neves or Locatelli are not better than Granit not even by sight.. We cannot all make decisions for the club I believe the people who make the decisions have a better perspective than all of us blog suckers!!!
And Xhaka has done WHAT in the 5 years he has been here? Apart from more yellows and reds than anyone, more mistakes leading to goals than anyone, slagging fans off, disrespecting the club and basically contributing nothing, except best stats passing backwards. All the above are facts, not opinion.
I think it is clear to myself and everyone else that you don’t like Xhaka and I will like to say you have an opinion but for me I am super excited if he extends you are not and that’s okay because we cannot all get what we want.. I don’t think the club will want to keep him if they don’t trust him like say for example Ozil.. don’t get emotional but I think if we support our players rather than antagonize them they are more likely to perform better.. I don’t want to get started with us fans and the problems we inflicted our club.. since forcing Wenger out.. we just have a thing for scapegoating!!!
No xhaka, it isnt opinion, i stated pure facts and im still waiting an answer to a simple question.
As promised. One of the two summer priorities…Lol
So those on this site who pretend to have contacts I guess will now admit to making things up or just report whatever the papers say
There’s only one loser in this speculative equation and that’s clearly any fans who mistakenly thought this club was serious about making the necessary changes…I can’t even fully express my present frustrations with this organization, without being summarily removed from this site for a considerable period of time
If anyone has actually cared to look at our games in the last 5 years since xhaka joined, we have slipped down the league and we are often over run in midfield against teams. He actually controls nothing and get bamboozled, hence the massive amount of fouls, yellow and red cards. Xhaka is a Donkey and the Emirates is his beach.
How can one player be responsible for a club’s 5 years regression?
Even Messi in place of Xaka would have kept Arsenal in top 4. The problem is more than one individual responsibility. From Theo to Giroud. From Giroud to Ozil. Now it’s Xaka’s fault we finished 8th.
My mistake. I meant Leo alone would NOT have taken arsenal to top 4.
I’ll be very happy if Xhaka remains in the club, i have said it time without number that he is a good player he proved that last season in the second part of last season under arteta, he also proved it at the just concluded European tournament. Selling him is not the problem but who is going to replace him? most of the players line up for his replacement are not better than him, he knows much about the team, then why can’t we keep him. Although, i am of the opinion that his contract must be sorted out bcos he has less than two years, therefore, so that he won’t go for free later. Our priorities should be attacking midfielder this is a season.
Xhaka great player but too many sluggish back and sideway passes ..ruins a good counter attack…
He doesn’t suit our style of play just as alcantara is not suited to Liverpool’s style of play…..great players but in wrong systems…
I rather have lokonga and partey with Azeez elneny deputizing…..xhaka can only play left centerback for me