How these Arsenal fans reacted to the news of Granit Xhaka’s extension…

Arsenal fans react to Xhaka contract talks

Out of nowhere! Arsenal handing a contract extension to Granit Xhaka could not have been guessed by anyone.

But the Gunners came out with a different trick altogether from their hat, at the time when the club were being linked to Bruno Guimarães, Manuel Locatelli and Ruben Neves.

If Xhaka ends up signing that piece of paper, it will be intriguing to see what actually happens with his future in a few years’ time.

Jack Grealish penned a new deal with Aston Villa last September for five years, but Manchester City have lodged a bid for the Englishman after just one year.

Thus, it won’t be perplexing if Xhaka ends up leaving the Emirates Stadium next summer. And that too for a higher fee as the clubs across Europe will start generating money from matchday tickets.

Regardless, here’s how Arsenal supporters reacted to the news of Granit Xhaka’s likely contract extension:

We’ve all spent months speculating over who our Xhaka replacement will be only for it to be Xhaka himself. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 30, 2021

We have been waiting for As Roma to sign Granit Xhaka only for reports to say that Arsenal are ready to offer him a new contract after Roma failed to make a good bid for the midfielder, even if you want us to be positive, this club is such a joke of a club! — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) July 30, 2021

Yo imagine if our window is: Tavares, Lokonga, White, Xhaka new contract and Odegaard on loan. LOOOOOOOL — chief (@chief_afc) July 30, 2021

Xhaka after he signs the new Contract. pic.twitter.com/bkGxXhZaUn — ⚽️🇮🇹 (@FutbolFanatic08) July 30, 2021

Arsenal have actually gone from Aouar , Locatelli and Neves to a new contract for Granit Xhaka 😭 pic.twitter.com/bzAjtjckJb — Bradley 🇮🇹 (@UTDBradleyy) July 30, 2021

If Granit Xhaka is staying, excellent! AS Roma must be very silly to think they can force our hands. I hope this is sorted soon enough. — Stephen (@TILIKI_OS) July 30, 2021

Edu: "Mikel, I know you wanted a Xhaka type. How about Xhaka?" pic.twitter.com/TabcFjJjbH — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridg3) July 30, 2021

Whether it’s a ploy to get Roma to stump up or not,I’d be happy to see Granit Xhaka sign a new deal and continue his good form for Arsenal. He’s proven time and again what an important player he can be for us — Next Generation Arsenal 🔴⚪️ (@scoutingindoors) July 30, 2021

I’ve always said Xhaka is under appreciated at Arsenal & that’s never gone down well with some. But I’ll ask you this, why should we accept below his market value? We’ve been a soft touch in the market for years & from that perspective, we’re right to not be bullied into a sale. — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) July 30, 2021

Oh blimey! God bless those news outlets that reported that Arsenal and Roma have already agreed on the fee and Xhaka’s move to Italy is imminent.

The Gunners might be playing mind games with their Italian counterparts to force them to pay the asking price. But who knows what’s happening behind the scenes.

Things will get a lot clearer in the next few days, or even weeks, given it’s Arsenal.

There was only one writer who stuck his head out and said that Granit Xhaka would not be sold this summer – Step forward Admin Pat!

Yash Bisht