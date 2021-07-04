Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

How these Arsenal fans reacted to William Saliba going on loan – Again

I have started to dread the word ‘loan’ ever since we signed William Saliba from French club St. Etienne in 2019.

In the first year of his contract, we loaned him out to his parent club, which was part of the deal. In the second year, it was Nice, a midtable team in France.

And in the third year, it’s to Marseille, a team playing in the Europa League who will be fighting for a Champions League spot in the next season.

Although there has been an improvement in the teams he has been loaned out to, Arsenal fans will still be frustrated at how things have panned out. After David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal and Marseille were close to an agreement for yet another loan deal for the 20-year-old Frenchman, ‘William Saliba’ trended on Twitter.

I can understand both sides of the picture, the ones who support the club in their decision over Saliba and the ones who clearly don’t.

Fans should consider the fact that the Frenchman is just 20 years old. Although he looks ready to many, there are hardly any managers out there who trust defenders in their early twenties (there are few exceptions of course).

And maybe there’s a reason for it? No?

Yash Bisht

Saliba

