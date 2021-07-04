How these Arsenal fans reacted to William Saliba going on loan – Again

Fans react to Saliba leaving on loan

I have started to dread the word ‘loan’ ever since we signed William Saliba from French club St. Etienne in 2019.

In the first year of his contract, we loaned him out to his parent club, which was part of the deal. In the second year, it was Nice, a midtable team in France.

🚨 Exclusive: Arsenal defender William Saliba looks set to join Marseille on loan. Not done but 20yo has picked #OM from many options & now clubs need to agree deal. #AFC want him to get full season playing — still part of long-term thinking @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/RemZlyyb5J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 2, 2021

And in the third year, it’s to Marseille, a team playing in the Europa League who will be fighting for a Champions League spot in the next season.

Although there has been an improvement in the teams he has been loaned out to, Arsenal fans will still be frustrated at how things have panned out. After David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal and Marseille were close to an agreement for yet another loan deal for the 20-year-old Frenchman, ‘William Saliba’ trended on Twitter.

Here’s how the Arsenal faithful reacted to the news:

Why is it that William Saliba needs to go out on his third loan to gain experience, but Mikel Arteta, who's led Arsenal to back-to-back 8th-place finishes and missed out on European football for the first time in 25 years, doesn't need to get experience before he's ready? — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) July 2, 2021

It would be funny if Everton hijack the Ben White deal after Arsenal officially announce that William Saliba has been loaned out to Marseille. — Harry (@RunReissRun) July 2, 2021

I have no idea why Arteta is choosing Chambers and Holding over Saliba!!!! https://t.co/fzZaHC4HGu — London Highbury™ (@London_Highbury) July 3, 2021

£27m. 3 years into a 5 year deal. 3 separate loan spells. 0 competitive minutes for Arsenal. An absolute mess. pic.twitter.com/VPiFJnV78o — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 3, 2021

Loaning William Saliba for 3 years out of his 5 year contract? Only at Arsenal football club man… 😭 — Bhavs (@bhavss14) July 2, 2021

While some fans went very hard on Mikel Arteta…

William Saliba has been an Arsenal fan since childhood,despite all the negative happenings in his life, he made his dream true by joining the Arsenal,him being sent on loan again to Marseille simply shows how Mikel is a terrorist, why loan a player who proved himself at OGC Nice? pic.twitter.com/rmfTuTIwqX — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) July 2, 2021

Mikel Arteta is sending William Saliba on loan again? Man is going to play 3 seasons on loan without playing an official game for Arsenal ffs! You play Rob Holding but you can’t give Saliba a chance to play. Arteta is the biggest clown I’ve seen!! — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) July 2, 2021

Arsenal must also Send Arteta out on loan to gain some experience of sending other players on loan! https://t.co/MnzHdNrY7j — Dorn!eDorn!e (@Dornie12) July 3, 2021

I can understand both sides of the picture, the ones who support the club in their decision over Saliba and the ones who clearly don’t.

Fans should consider the fact that the Frenchman is just 20 years old. Although he looks ready to many, there are hardly any managers out there who trust defenders in their early twenties (there are few exceptions of course).

And maybe there’s a reason for it? No?

Yash Bisht