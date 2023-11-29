How things are shaping up for Paris 2024 for our Arsenal Women on international duty

It is the international break for women’s football and there are 20 of our Arsenal Women out on international duty over the coming week. They will be competing in the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2023-24. With two matches left in most of the groups, here is the lowdown on how qualifying is shaping up for our Gunners on duty for their national teams.

The winners of each group in League A (the top division) advance to next year’s finals tournament, where the two finalists will qualify for Paris Olympics 2024. If France, who have already qualified as they are the hosts, are in the final, the winner of the third-placed play-off will reach the Olympics.

There are 5 Arsenal Women in Group A1. Representing the Netherlands are Vivianne Miedema & Victoria Pelova, and representing England are Beth Mead, Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy.

The Netherlands are looking comfortable at the top of Group A1. Team GB will be at next summer’s Olympics IF England reach the Nations League final, but after losing away to the Netherlands and Belgium, Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses may not top Group A1 even if they win their final matches against the Netherlands and Scotland this week.

The Netherlands will face England’s Lionesses on 1st December at a packed Wembley Stadium, kick-off 19:45 UK. The match will be shown live on BBC1.

There is 2 Arsenal Women players in Group A2. Representing Norway is Frida Maanum. Norway are in relegation contention, sitting at the bottom of their their group. Representing Austria is Manuela Zinsberger. Only Austria can topple France at the top of Group A2.

There is only 1 Arsenal Women player in Group A3. Representing Denmark is Kathrine Kuhl. The Danes are sitting top of their group and can reach the finals with a win over Germany on 1st December.

There are 6 Arsenal Women in Group A4. Representing Spain is Laia Codina, representing Sweden are Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt and representing Switzerland are Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz.

In Group B1, Katie McCabe’s Republic of Ireland secured promotion to League A with two matches still to go, after beating Albania 5-1 in October – the one where Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick!

Elsewhere, we have another 5 Arsenal Women on international duty in Canada. Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord & Kyra Cooney-Cross will represent Australia as they take part in 2 friendlies against Canada who have 2 Gunners in their camp – Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo.

See full UEFA match schedule here.

With 20 of our Gunners on international duty over the next few days, who will you be tuning in to watch Gooners? The Netherlands v England on 1st December at Wembley has got to be my most anticipated – particularly with 2 of our biggest Arsenal stars, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, returning to international duty..

Michelle Maxwell

