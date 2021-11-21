How this Arsenal star delivered words of encouragement to his struggling teammate yesterday

Most Arsenal players struggled in their match against Liverpool yesterday, but Nuno Tavares arguably delivered the worst performance in the second half.

The Portuguese star made a poor pass which resulted in Diogo Jota’s goal, and he struggled to cope with the Reds’ pressing.

However, he had support from his teammates, and Football London reports that Ainsley Maitland-Niles urged him to “keep going Nuno” when he made the mistake that resulted in the goal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This action just shows the mindset of this Arsenal team and the togetherness that they have right now.

Mikel Arteta inherited a divided dressing room and he needed to get everyone on the same page before he can achieve success.

The Spaniard is doing a great job in that regard and fans will hope it continues.

The game against Liverpool was always going to be tough, and, unsurprisingly, the Reds won.

We expect Arteta to take lessons from the match and ensure that Arsenal does not repeat the same mistakes in upcoming games.

Tavares has enjoyed a fine run in the team, but his performance against Liverpool confirms he still has some development to do and Kieran Tierney is still our main left-back.

