How this Barcelona and PSG agreement could be a good thing for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal could be the winning side if PSG and Barcelona succeed in striking the player swap proposal that is being reported in the media.

Sky Sports claims that Barcelona is so intent on bringing back Neymar to the Nou Camp that the Spaniards are prepared to use Antoine Greizmann as part of the deal.

Griezmann only joined Barcelona in the summer, but he has struggled to replace Neymar and looks set to be offloaded along with Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

If this plan works, then it would mean more good news for Arsenal in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker and Arsenal captain is being pursued by Barcelona and he seems to have had his head turned by the advances of the Catalans.

However, if Barcelona completes the move for Griezmann in exchange for Neymar, they would also have to part with significant cash which would affect both their spending power and their wage budget.

The same report also claims that the Catalans are also still keen on signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as a successor to Luis Suarez and there is no way they can still fund a move for Aubameyang if they spend on these players.

There is also no telling what impact the suspension of football will have on clubs finances and Barcelona is not immune to the economic effects of the pandemic.